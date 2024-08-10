Raiders vs. Vikings Preseason Prediction: Total too high?

With the number sitting in the high-30s, is the total set too high for Saturday afternoon’s Raiders vs. Vikings matchup? Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Las Vegas Raiders (-3) at Minnesota Vikings (+3); o/u 39.5

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Raiders vs. Vikings: Public Bettors Backing Minnesota

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

O’Connell, Minshew to share QB duties

Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports that Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are each expected to play a quarter during Saturday’s preseason contest against the Vikings. O’Connell and Minshew are both battling for the starting gig for the Raiders, and it’s not a surprise to see that Las Vegas will give them each equal footing — for the most part — in the first exhibition of the campaign. O’Connell finished the year as the starter, but Minshew will have every chance to get the nod to begin the year. Either way, it’s not a great fantasy situation even with the ability to throw the football to Davante Adams.

Rookie McCarthy to see significant time Saturday

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said rookie QB J.J. McCarthy will get “a significant amount of work” against the Raiders on Saturday. Sam Darnold will get the start before McCarthy takes the reins. Second-year QB Jaren Hall will play after that. McCarthy’s extensive repetitions backlit by Darnold and Hall’s showings should give viewers a good idea of McCarthy’s development thus far.

Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Vikings are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games played in August.

Raiders are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road.

Vikings are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games at home.

Raiders are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games played in August.

Raiders vs. Vikings Prediction:

Take the under. The total for this game is set too high, especially with so much inexperience and uncertainty among both offenses. The Raiders don’t know who their starting quarterback is and the rookie McCarthy will see significant playing time tonight. I expect both offenses to struggle and for this game to sail comfortably under the total.

Raiders vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: UNDER 39.5