Raiders vs. Ravens: Does Baltimore bounce back?

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. With the Ravens listed as an 8.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 41 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Raiders vs. Ravens prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

263 Las Vegas Raiders (+8.0) at 264 Baltimore Ravens (-8.0); o/u 41

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: CBS

Raiders vs. Ravens Public Betting:

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on the Las Vegas Raiders. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Las Vegas Raiders Game Notes

The Raiders dropped to 0-1 after losing to the Chargers 22-10 last Sunday. Gardner Minshew had a decent outing with his new team completing 25/33 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown. Minshew unfortunately had a costly fumble before the half and INT. Las Vegas will need to clean up the turnovers if they want to have a chance to knock off Baltimore on the road.

Baltimore Ravens Game Notes

Baltimore lost their opening game of the season to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-20. Isaiah Likely was a beast in the loss, catching 9 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore looks to move to .500 on the season.

Raiders vs. Ravens BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Ravens. While Las Vegas looked good defensively last weekend in Los Angeles, the offense did not show much life. They are facing a much tougher offense this week and I think they will get worn down. Baltimore has had 10 days to prepare for this matchup, I think they win this game by double digits.

Raiders vs. Ravens Prediction: Baltimore -8