Raiders vs Patriots Prediction: Can Las Vegas Silence Gillette’s Roar?

In this Raiders vs Patriots prediction, we’ve got a compelling battle—from coast to coast—in primetime. Las Vegas enters as a narrow underdog, leaning on Josh Jacobs’ grit and Derek Carr’s quick reads. New England counters with Mac Jones and a defensive identity that thrives on disruptive pressure. Will the Raiders’ explosive plays break through, or will the Patriots’ discipline and home-field familiarity prevail?

Raiders vs Patriots Event Information

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Stadium: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA TV: NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Raiders vs Patriots Betting Odds

Here are the latest numbers via Bovada:

Spread: Raiders +2.5

Raiders +2.5 Moneyline: Raiders +130 / Patriots -150

Raiders +130 / Patriots -150 Total (O/U): 44.5

You can monitor how the public is betting using the NFL Public Betting Chart. Early splits show a mix of public support leaning toward the Patriots at home, while sharp numbers suggest some confidence in the Raiders covering the number based on their downfield upside.

Raiders’ Offense vs. Patriots’ Defense

Las Vegas leans on a physically imposing run game led by Josh Jacobs, paired with efficient, quick-strike looks from Derek Carr. Jacobs can impose defense-wear and shorten drives; Carr excels when given clean pockets and fast reads. New England’s defense is molded on assignment discipline—if they can thicken the box and keep Carr comfortable only within 3-step windows, they force longer drives out of rhythm.

Patriots’ Offense vs. Raiders’ Defense

Mac Jones brings system familiarity and quick timing to the table, supported by Rhamondre Stevenson’s tough yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s savvy route-running. New England’s strength comes from managing the clock and sustaining drives. Las Vegas counters with a swarming defense and athletic fronts designed to disrupt A-gap runs and delay timing routes. If the Raiders get push from the interior, they can make Jones flash misfires under pressure.

Key Matchups to Watch

Jacobs vs. Patriots’ second level – Browbeating him early might tilt time-of-possession. Carr vs. pressure disguises – A clean pocket equals big play potential; chaos invites turnovers. Mac Jones’ red-zone execution vs. Raiders’ red-zone collapse rate – TDs (for NE) or stalled FGs (for LV)? Game-changer. Fourth-quarter adjustments – Which coach outmaneuvers in closing possessions?

Raiders vs Patriots Prediction

This number (+2.5) tells us that Vegas isn’t an easy fade: they bring big-play ability and run-the-ball muscle, especially valuable on a short week. New England wants to grind behind Stevenson and keep Jones clean—but they’re untested at scale early in the season. The total (44.5) suggests a conservative, possession-driven game. Both teams value ball control and disciplined execution; the advantage likely goes to who can manufacture a short field.

Best Bets:

Patriots -2.5 (Lean)

Under 44.5

Projected Score: Patriots 24, Raiders 21