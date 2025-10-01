Raiders vs. Colts Odds — Spread -6.5, Total 47.5

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 3:58 pm by Michael Cash

Opening and current Raiders vs Colts odds, where tickets lean, key injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points.

We break down Raiders vs Colts odds for Sunday with opening versus current lines, a public betting read, the injuries moving price, how the indoor setting shapes totals, and our expert pick with clear buy/sell numbers on the spread and total.

Raiders vs. Colts — Game info & TV

Kickoff: Sun, Oct 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sun, Oct 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX) Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN Records: Raiders 1–3, Colts 3–1 (through Week 4)

Raiders vs Colts odds — opening vs. current

Opening (market): Colts -6.5, Total 49.5

Colts -6.5, Total 49.5 Current (consensus today): Colts -6.5, Total 47.5

Colts -6.5, Total 47.5 Movement: Total trimmed ~2 points; some books show -7 and 48 — shop the best number.

Public betting — tickets & market read

Tickets (spread): Majority backing Indianapolis at -6.5/-7.

Majority backing Indianapolis at -6.5/-7. Market read: Steadier Colts support; if Raiders money appears, watch for a brief dip to -6.5 where -7 is dealt.

Injury report — quick hits

Colts: Monitoring health in the front seven and offensive line; any LT/LB downgrades would impact spread resistance at -7.

Monitoring health in the front seven and offensive line; any LT/LB downgrades would impact spread resistance at -7. Raiders: Standard nicks on the OL/WR groups; track final practice participation for starting corner and right tackle.

Standard nicks on the OL/WR groups; track final practice participation for starting corner and right tackle. Impact: Indy’s ground game vs. LV run defense is a swing factor; pass-pro health for Raiders determines explosiveness.

Weather (Indianapolis)

Kickoff outlook: Controlled environment (retractable roof). Minimal weather impact on totals.

Trends that matter

Colts support has held near a touchdown; totals nudged down into the mid-47s.

Indy off to a strong ATS start; Raiders volatile drive-to-drive with negative turnover luck.

Key number: 7 — expect resistance there; -6.5 often gets snapped up when it appears.

Expert pick & best bets for Raiders vs Colts odds

ATS: Lean Colts -6.5 (buy ≤ -6.5; pass at -7.5). If -7 only, consider reduced stake or wait for a -6.5 flash.

Lean (buy ≤ -6.5; pass at -7.5). If -7 only, consider reduced stake or wait for a -6.5 flash. Total: Lean Under 47.5 (buy ≥ 47.5; pass < 46.5). Indoor helps efficiency, but market drift and matchup point slightly down.

Lean (buy ≥ 47.5; pass < 46.5). Indoor helps efficiency, but market drift and matchup point slightly down. Prop look: Colts RB rushing attempts/TD if game script favors Indy; Raiders WR longest reception Over if OL holds.

Final checklist: confirm inactives, shop Raiders vs Colts odds around the key number 7, and re-scan tickets for late buyback.

