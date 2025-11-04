Raiders vs Broncos TNF Preview & Odds: Is Denver laying too many points?

Game Information

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Date / Time: Thursday, November 6, 2025 — 8:15 PM ET (Thursday Night Football).

Location: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO.

TV / Stream: Prime Video (Thursday Night Football).

Raiders vs Broncos Betting Odds

The Bovada market for this game shows the Broncos as the sizable favorite; current Bovada pricing (captured from Bovada’s event listing) lists the Broncos at -9.5 and the game total in the mid-to-high 40s (Bovada snapshot shows O/U ~47.5 at the time of checking). If you’re shopping lines, Bovada is the source used here. Always re-check the live Bovada ticket before placing a wager.

Public Betting Information

According to TheSpread.com’s NFL Public Betting Chart, early market movement has shown Denver opening as a near double-digit favorite at many books (varying 9–12 points depending on the book). That movement, coupled with Broncos’ 7-2 record, indicates consensus confidence in Denver.

Weather Report

Empower Field at Mile High is expected to be clear and mild for kickoff — roughly mid-50s°F with light winds, per NFLWeather forecasts for the game evening (conditions favorable for both passing and rushing, no weather-driven major edge). That removes weather as a major variable; altitude remains the home-field factor that tends to favor Denver’s conditioning and play-style.

Raiders vs Broncos Prediction

The Broncos come in as the healthier, hotter team — Denver is playing with momentum at 7-2, while the Raiders are 2-6 and struggling to find consistent answers on defense. On a short week, the Raiders’ chances to cover a double-digit spread are slim: Denver’s defense has been forcing turnovers and their offense is efficient enough to control tempo at home. The altitude and crowd also amplify Denver’s edge.

Pick: Broncos -9.5 — take Denver to win convincingly.

Why this call:

Denver’s win/defensive trends and home-field advantages (including altitude) make the Broncos the safer single-game play against a rebuilding Raiders roster.

Bovada’s spread near -11.5 aligns with broader market consensus; at that number the Broncos can control clock and field position, forcing Las Vegas to beat them through the air on a short week.

Expected clear weather removes external volatility — the game should play out as a tactical matchup rather than a weather chess match.



Final Score: Broncos 31 — Raiders 14.

