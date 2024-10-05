Raiders vs. Broncos: Denver Defends Home Field?

Two 2-2 teams will meet on Sunday afternoon when Raiders vs. Broncos kicks off in Denver Colorado. Both teams enter coming off of a win, with Las Vegas taking down the Browns, and the Broncos holding off the Jets. Denver will be 2.5 point home favorites in this matchup that starts at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5) at Denver Broncos (-2.5) o/u 35.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Raiders

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Las Vegas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders held off a last ditch effort from the Cleveland Browns to win 20-16 at home last week. Gardner Minshew completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 130 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception. Zamir White had 17 carries for 50 yards but Alexander Mattison was the more efficient back, taking 5 carries for 60 yards. With Davante Adams battling injury/ requesting a trade, Jakobi Meyers led the way with 5 receptions for 49 yards. The defense picked off Deshaun Watson once and allowed a touchdown. A missed extra point would go on to help seal the deal for the Raiders. Injury notes for the Raiders: Zamir White and Davante Adams are out. Right tackle Thayer Munford Jr was also ruled out for the second straight game. Maxx Crosby is currently questionable after missing the first game of his career last week. He managed a limited practice on Friday after DNP’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos went to New Jersey and pulled out a 10-9 win over the New York Jets. It was an ugly sloppy wet rainy game and neither team looked good. Bo Nix threw for just 60 yards on the day but did add one touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. The rushing attack played well, with Javonte Williams averaging 4.8 yards on 16 carries and Jaleel McLaughlin going for 5.1 on 9 carries. The defense held strong, not allowing the Jets to find the end zone. Denver had 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss on the day.

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Las Vegas is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Denver

Las Vegas is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against Denver

Denver is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 11-4 in Denver’s last 15 games against Las Vegas

Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction:

I’ll take the Broncos at home in this one. Fanduel currently has them at -2.5 (-120). Denver has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing just 13.8 points per game. There’s a lot going on with the Raiders right now with their best offensive player requesting to leave, and their best defensive player battling a high ankle sprain. The Broncos are hot right now, winning two straight at the Bucs and the Jets. After upsetting the Ravens, the Raiders got clobbered by the Carolina Panthers, and barely edged out the Browns. I’ll take the home team that is on a roll, isn’t battling a ton of injuries, and doesn’t have a lot of distractions.

Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction: Broncos -2.5