    Raiders vs. Bengals: Over the play?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Raiders vs. Bengals

    The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. With Cincy listed as a 7.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 46 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Raiders vs. Bengals prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    463 Las Vegas Raiders (+7.0) at 464 Cincinnati Bengals (-7.0); o/u 46

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

    Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

    TV: FOX

    Raiders vs. Bengals Public Betting:

    As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on the Cincinnati Bengals. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Las Vegas Raiders Game Notes

    The Raiders dropped to 2-6, losing to the Chiefs 27-20 last Sunday. Brock Bowers led the way with 5 catches for 58 yards. Las Vegas looks to snap a four-game skid on Sunday.

    Cincinnati Bengals Game Notes

    Cincinnati fell to 3-5, falling to the Eagles by 20 points on October 27th. Tee Higgins is doubtful to return from injury after missing last weekend with a quadriceps injury.

    Raiders vs. Bengals BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. The Bengals should be able to move the ball at will against this Las Vegas defense, I am not worried about them offensively in this matchup. On the other side the Raiders will likely be chasing which will force them to air it out. Minshew is capable of making plays. Take the over.

    Raiders vs. Bengals Prediction: Over 46

