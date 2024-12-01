Quarterback Showdown: Comparing the Top NFL QBs of 2024

We are deep into the 2024 National Football League campaign, and there have already been a few surprise results.

Here is a comparison of the top NFL quarterbacks of 2024 to find out who has consistently performed the best this year and currently ranks the highest based on their stats and current division standings.

Top-performing NFL quarterbacks so far in 2024

Many of the highest-ranked NFL quarterbacks mentioned here were also featured in last year’s top selection. Also included here are the names of a few honourable mentions.

A quarterback, also known as the signal called [or field general], has one of the most critical roles on the field, using various signals to call plays and direct their team’s next offensive play.

The top-performing NFL quarterbacks having incredible seasons so far in 2024 are the following:

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles Jared Goff – Detroit Lions Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Others who could just as easily have made this top 10 list include the Minnesota Vikings’ Sam Darnold, the Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, the Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

The current NFL betting lines on today’s most trusted online sportsbooks for Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrik Mahomes show that one of these three quarterbacks will also most likely win the 2024/25 Regular Season MVP (Most Valuable Player) award.

Individual playing style, statistics, and impact on their teams

Let’s take a quick look at a few quick stats for Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is achieving extraordinary efficiency levels, averaging 9.2 yards per throw.

Each time he gets the ball, he is a threat to the opposition, and he exudes confidence when he is in command of the action with his dual-threat playstyle.

He also had the most 100 rushing yards games (3) by a quarterback in the postseason and has continued his perfect passing abilities into the regular season. He’s averaging over 264 passing yards per game – the best so far in his career, and he has completed close to 70% of his 2,379 yards, two interceptions, and 20 touchdowns.

Josh Allen is key to the Buffalo Bills’ success this year. His aggressive playstyle and impressive stats make him one of the NFL’s best three QBs this season, with 2,543 passing yards, 5 interceptions, 18 passing touchdowns, and almost a 64% completion rate. He has also achieved 316 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

He’s tied for sixth in touchdowns, ranked 14th in passing yards and tied for 62nd in interceptions.

Final thoughts

All of the quarterbacks mentioned on this page are helping to push their teams to new levels of achievement, helping them remain at or near the top of their respective AFC and NFC divisions.

These rankings will likely continue to change as the season unfolds, so don’t be surprised if several new names make it onto the list by the end of the season, such as C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks), and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), to name just a few top quarterbacks who are also having excellent seasons so far.