Patriots vs. Jets Prediction: Can New York Cover at Home?

Patriots vs. Jets kick off week 3 on Thursday Night Football. This is New York’s third game in 11 days, but the Patriots are dealing with injuries on their offensive line. Can New England keep this one close or will it be the Jets who cover the 6 point spread at home?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New England Patriots (+6) at New York Jets (-6); o/u 38.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on New York. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New England Patriots

The Patriots come into Thursday night after a 23-20 overtime loss to the Seahawks. Jacoby Brissett threw for 149 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Henry had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Antonio Gibson led the way on the ground with 96 rushing yards and Rhamondre Stevenson added another 81. The Patriots are top 5 in the NFL in rushing yards averaging 177.5 a game. The defense played well stopping the run, holding Zach Charbonnet to 2.7 yards per carry. The passing defense struggled a bit, allowing Geno Smith to throw for 327 yards, including 129 to DK Metcalf and 117 to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Patriots are dealing with a lot of injuries in the short week. Inside linebacker and leading tackler Ja’Whaun Bentley is now out for the season. Safety Jabrill Peppers is questionable. Left tackle Vederian Lowe was ruled out. Chukwuma Okorafor started in Lowe’s place in week 1 but he is no longer with the team. That means it will be rookie Caedan Wallace out of Penn State who will be the blind side blocker. Starting left guard Sidy Sow was also ruled out but he hasn’t played yet this season. Michael Jordan will play in his place again as Sow continues to recover from a preseason injury. Center David Andrews is currently questionable. He finished out Sunday’s game and got in two limited practices this week. If he cannot go, backup center Jake Andrews is on IR, so guard Nick Leverett would most likely step in. Right tackle Mike Onwenu is questionable as well and also got in two limited practices. Right guard Layden Robinson was listed as questionable early on in the week but has since been taken off of the injury report.

New York Jets

The Jets got their first win of the 2024 season when they went to Tennessee and beat the Titans 24-17. Breece Hall played well, with 62 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards with a touchdown. But it was rookie running back Braelon Allen who stole the show. Allen ran for 33 yards on 7 carries for a touchdown, and added 2 receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Garrett Wilson had 57 receiving yards. The defense looked a bit better than they did against the 49ers, allowing just 82 rush yards to running backs. They also “forced” Will Levis into two turnovers.

Patriots vs. Jets Betting Trends

New England is 15-1 SU in the last 16 games against the Jets

The OVER is 5-2 in New England’s last 7 games

New York is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The UNDER is 7-1 in New York’s last 8 games at home against the Patriots.

Patriots vs. Jets Prediction:

I am going to roll with the Jets to cover the 6 points in this one. I was originally on the side of the Patriots having enough success running the ball that they would be able to keep this one close, especially with the Jets playing their 3rd game in 11 days. But the injuries to the offensive line has turned me away from that. The Jets defense improved stopping the run from week 1 against the 49ers to week 2 against the Titans. They head home for the first time this season and get a chance on primetime to redeem themselves after getting embarrassed by the 49ers. The Patriots will also be without their best defender in Ja’Whaun Bentley which should open up the Jets run game a bit more. Plus New York has a new weapon in rookie running back Braelon Allen who came alive against the Titans. I expect the Jets to come into this one motivated to get a big win heading into their weekend off after a tough start to the season.

Patriots vs. Jets Prediction: Jets -6