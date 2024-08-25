Patriots vs. Commanders Preseason Prediction: Will over cash in finale?

The NFL preseason finale kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET in Sunday’s Patriots vs. Commanders matchup from Commanders Field. With the Patriots laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 35 points, what’s the smart bet tonight in Landover?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New England Patriots (-6.5) at Washington Commanders (+6.5); o/u 35

Commanders Field, Landover, MD

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

TV: NBC/Peacock

Patriots vs. Commanders: Public Bettors Learning Towards Jacksonville

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brissett to start final game of preseason

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said Jacoby Brissett will start the final game of the preseason against the Commanders. Drake Maye will also play as the Patriots continue to evaluate their quarterbacks ahead of their Week 1 contest against the Bengals. At the start of camp, the widely held belief was that Brissett would open the season as the team’s QB1, with Maye taking over later in the year. Now, a few solid preseason outings and encouraging camp performances have Maye in the thick of the battle, with the season just weeks away.

The Patriots’ offense remains short on talent regardless of who wins the starting job. The playmakers won’t provide enough to elevate Brissett’s play, and they’ll only amplify the typical struggles that come with being a rookie quarterback. The winner of this camp battle could come down to whether or not the coaches are ready to throw Maye into the fire and grind out what’s sure to be a challenging season.

Quinn: Daniels will not play Sunday night

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels will not play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Patriots. The next we’ll see of Daniels will come in Week 1 in Tampa Bay. The No. 2 overall pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner played on just three drives in the preseason, completing 12-of-15 passes for 123 scoreless yards while rushing for 16 yards and one score. Daniels is carrying all the hype one would expect with a player of his pedigree and resumé. Currently going outside of the top 10 quarterbacks in most fantasy drafts, Daniels could have top-five fantasy upside if he’s able to put everything together in his first season as a starter.

Patriots vs. Commanders Prediction:

There’s not much to go on in NFL preseason action. Even when coaches state how much starters will play, we still don’t know if that means a half, a quarter or a series. Thus, I rely on themes.

For example, the first two weeks of the preseason were dominated by unders. The under finished 12-4 in Week 1 and 14-2 in Week 2. Heading into Sunday’s action, we’ve seen a course correction. The over is 9-4 thus far, not including the first two games on Sunday (this was published before those kickoffs).

For whatever reason, we’ve seen offense increase in this final preseason week and I expect that trend to continue.

Patriots vs. Commanders NFL Prediction: OVER 35