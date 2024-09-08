Patriots vs. Bengals NFL Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

The New England Patriots head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Sunday when Week 1’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Patriots cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Patriots vs. Bengals betting prediction.

The New England Patriots went 4-13 straight up and 5-11-1 against the spread last year. Their best win came against the Bills, and their worst loss came against the Commanders.

The Cincinnati Bengals went 9-8 straight up and 7-8-2 against the spread last season. Their best win came against the 49ers, and their worst loss came against the Titans.

Patriots vs. Bengals Matchup & Betting Odds

463 New England Patriots (+7.5) at 464 Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Patriots vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (hip), linebacker Joshua Uche (foot), running back Antonio Gibson (hip), and offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (oblique) are all listed as questionable to play against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

New England guard Sidy Sow (ankle), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (blood clots), and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s contest. Bourne is on the PUP list and is eligible to return in Week 5 while there’s a chance that Barmore is unable to suit up this season.

Cincinnati Bengals Daily Fantasy Spin

Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) will both sit out Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Both players are listed as backups at their respective positions on the Bengals’ depth chart.

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable for Sunday’s game due to an illness and an ongoing contract dispute. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is doubtful to play this weekend with a hamstring injury. Chase caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns last season while Higgins racked up 42 receptions for 656 yards and 5 scores last year.

Patriots vs. Bengals Betting Trends

New England is 14-21-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

New England is 9-13-2 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati is 9-6-2 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season.

Cincinnati is 14-9-2 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Patriots vs. Bengals Betting Prediction:

New England could be the worst team in the NFL this season. The Patriots have a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo and they’re trotting out journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett to start the season. Brissett has a career record of 18-30 as a starter, a career passer rating of 85.3, and a career touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 51-23. On top of that, the Patriots’ offensive skill players might be the worst group in the league. I’m not sure how the Pats are going to score 20 points in this game.

Cincinnati has their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow back for this contest, and that should provide the team with a massive lift. Burrow is 29-22-1 straight up as the starter, has a career passer rating of 98.6, and a TD-pass-to-INT ratio of 97-37 in his career. The Bengals might be down their top two receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for this game, but I think Cincinnati will be able to run the ball so effectively that that won’t matter. I’m laying the points with the Bengals at home in this one.

NFL Week 1 Patriots vs. Bengals Prediction: CINCINNATI BENGALS -7.5