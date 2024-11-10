Patriots vs. Bears Prediction: Can Drake Maye earn 1st road win?

The New England Patriots head to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday when Week 10’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Bears cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Patriots vs. Bears betting prediction.

The New England Patriots are 2-7 straight up and 3-5-1 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Cincinnati and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

The Chicago Bears are 4-4 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against the Rams and their worst loss came against Indianapolis.

Patriots vs. Bears Matchup & Betting Odds

275 New England Patriots (+6) at 276 Chicago Bears (-6); o/u 38.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Patriots vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Bears when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

Patriots defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (personal), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen), and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (illness) will all sit out Sunday’s road date with the Bears.

New England guard Layden Robinson (ankle), guard Michael Jordan (ankle), defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), and safety Marte Mapu (neck) are all officially listed as questionable to play against Chicago this weekend.

Chicago Bears Daily Fantasy Spin

Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), offensive tackle Braxton Jones (knee), offensive tackle Darnell Wright (knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (pectoral) will all miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Jones and Wright are listed as the team’s starting tackles. They’ll likely be replaced by Larry Borom and Matt Pryor on Sunday.

Chicago center Ryan Bates (shoulder), defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee), and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) are all officially listed as questionable for this weekend’s contest. Bates was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, so there seems to be a real chance of him playing on Sunday.

Patriots vs. Bears Betting Trends

New England is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Chicago.

New England is 45-41-1 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2014 season.

Chicago is 28-30-4 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2010 season.

Chicago is 23-27-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2020 season.

Patriots vs. Bears Betting Prediction:

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has given the team a unique identity since he took over the starting job. New England is 1-4 straight up in games that Maye has played. Despite that, his QBR of 53.2 is solid for a rookie who has only thrown 125 career NFL passes. If Maye played enough snaps to qualify, his QBR would rank tied for 22nd in the NFL. The player that Maye would be tied with is Jets QB and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Maye’s ability to run the ball (21 carries, 209 rushing yards, 1 touchdown) sets him apart from many other young quarterbacks. The UNC alum will likely have some extra juice for this game as he’ll be facing Bears QB Caleb Williams. Williams was selected as the #1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, two picks ahead of #3 overall selection Drake Maye. Largely because of Drake Maye, I like the Pats to cover their third contest in a row here.

NFL Week 10 Panthers vs. Bears Prediction: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS +6