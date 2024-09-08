Panthers vs. Saints Prediction: Brand New Panthers?

Can the worst team in the 2023 season flip the script and start the new season strong on the road? The Carolina Panthers head to New Orleans as 4 point dogs on Sunday afternoon. How will this Panthers vs. Saints matchup play out?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Panthers (+4) at New Orleans Saints (-4); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 8, 2024

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Panthers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and the Panthers look to make strides forward after a horrendous 2-15 2023 season. He will still have the trusty hands of Adam Thielen, but will also have some new weapons. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has escaped Pittsburgh and found a new home and will be Young’s WR1. They also drafted Xavier Legette out of South Carolina who had 1255 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns last season. A few changes to the offensive line and a new offensive coordinator will also hope to help Bryce Young find success in his second season in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans just narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last season, and will hope to secure a spot this time around. They have the pieces offensively, with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed shining as receivers and Alvin Kamara at running back, but can Derek Carr put it all together in his 11th season? The offensive line was a problem last season and Carr has proven he does not thrive under pressure. He will have a rookie in Taliese Fuaga protecting his blind side. Defensively, the Saints picked up Chase Young who looks to finally have an impactful season.

Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends

Carolina is 4-15 ATS in their last 19 games

The OVER is 2-7-1 in Carolina’s last 10 games

New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 7-13 in New Orleans’ last 20 games

Panthers vs. Saints Prediction

I like the Panthers to cover the 4 point spread on the road. Bryce Young will have an improved offensive line protecting him as well as some weapons for him to throw to. He was under a lot of pressure to perform well last season with the explosion of C.J. Stroud but I think he will be able to settle down in his second season and make great strides forward. The Saints have a young offensive line that should allow the Panthers front to put pressure on Carr and make him uncomfortable. I like the Panthers to start off on the right foot this season and keep this one close.

Panthers vs. Saints Prediction: Panthers +4