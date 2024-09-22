Panthers vs. Raiders: Total too Low?

The Panthers have officially benched 2nd year quarterback Bryce Young after 2 games and Andy Dalton is now in charge of running the Panthers offense. Can they head to Vegas and put up a fight against the Raiders who are coming off of a huge win over the Ravens? How will this Panthers vs. Raiders matchup play out on Sunday afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Panthers (+6) at Las Vegas Raiders (-6) o/u 39.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Raiders

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 75% of bets are on Las Vegas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton will make his second start with the Panthers on Sunday. Last season, he led Carolina against the Seattle Seahawks, where they lost 37-27. He threw for 361 yards and 2 touchdowns and the Panthers didn’t turn the ball over at all. Adam Thielen had 145 yards on 11 receptions for a touchdown in that one. In the 2022 season playing for the Saints, he started 14 games and the team averaged 20 points per game. The Panthers defense has given up 47 points and 26 points in the two games so far this season, although they weren’t exactly set up for success with how bad the offense was.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders come into Sunday with a 1-1 record after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 26-23 last week. Gardner Minshew completed 30 of his 38 pass attempts for 276 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Davante Adams and rookie Brock Bowers were the main targets for Minshew. Each had 9 receptions, Adams for 110 yards and a touchdown, Brock for 98 yards. The ground game continued to struggle, with only 27 total yards. On defense, the Raiders sacked Lamar Jackson twice and picked him off once. He threw for 247 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers vs. Raiders Betting Trends

Carolina is 4-16 ATS in their last 20 games

The UNDER is 10-3 in Carolina’s last 13 games

Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Las Vegas’ last 7 games against Carolina

Panthers vs. Raiders Prediction:

I like the over 39.5 in this one. It’s just too low. Andy Dalton taking over for the Panthers should bring some new life to this team. He played very well in his one start last season where the Panthers lost 37-27. His favorite weapon Adam Thielen is still on the team and they added Diontae Johnson. I think the Carolina offense will feel rejuvenated under the new leadership and be able to move the ball more effectively. On the other side, the Raiders are coming off of a very strong offensive performance and seem to have found something with Gardner Minshew and Brock Bowers and Davante Adams. I think those connections will continue to get stronger as the season goes on and they should have another big game here.

Panthers vs. Raiders Prediction: Over 39.5