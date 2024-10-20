Panthers vs. Commanders: What’s the Best Bet?

Two teams on opposite paths this season will square off on Sunday evening. The Carolina Panthers are as low as they could be. 1-5 on the season, they had their one pop with their new starting quarterback against the Raiders and have lost the next 3 games. The Washington Commanders on the other hand are all systems go, even after a loss to the Ravens last week. Washington is 4-2 on the season and has eyes on a playoff run behind their star rookie quarterback. They are currently 8.5 point favorites at home on Sunday and this Panthers vs. Commanders matchup kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Panthers (+8.5) at Washington Commanders (-8.5) o/u 51.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Washington. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers lost their third straight game last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons 38-20. Andy Dalton completed 26 passes for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns but also had 2 interceptions. Chuba Hubbard continues to be a bright spot for the Panthers offense, as he carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards. Diontae Johnson had his 3rd touchdown of the season on Sunday. Since beating the Raiders 36-22, Dalton has thrown 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in the following 3 games. The worst part of the Panthers is the defense, that gives up 34 points per game. The offense has averaged 22.5 points per game with Andy Dalton at quarterback. But this team really has no chance when they are giving up so many points in every game

Washington Commanders

The Commanders will look for a bounce back after losing 30-23 last week against the Baltimore Ravens. They had won 4 straight going into this game. Jayden Daniels completed 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Washington did not turn the ball over in this game. They were without Brian Robinson so Jayden Daniels led the ground attack with 22 yards on 6 carries. The defense had an interception on Lamar Jackson but still allowed 323 yards. Derrick Henry ran for another 132 yards on the ground.

Panthers vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Carolina is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Carolina’s last 6 games

Washington is 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Washington’s last 7 games

Panthers vs. Commanders Prediction:

Take the over 51.5 in this matchup. Both teams are 5-1 to the over this season. The Panthers are the worst defense in the league giving up 34 points per game. The Commanders are sitting at 22nd allowing 24 points per game. 4 of Washington’s 6 games this season have finished with over 50 points. 4 of Carolina’s 6 games this season have finished over 50 points. The Commanders are averaging 34 points per game in their last 4 games. The Panthers are averaging 22.5 points per game in their last 4 games since Andy Dalton has taken over. We saw last week that the Commanders defense still struggles against the pass, allowing 323 yards and 132 receiving yards to Zay Flowers. The Commanders are coming off a loss and should be motivated to put on a good performance in front of their home crowd. Look for both teams to have success moving the ball and put up a lot of points.

Panthers vs. Commanders Prediction: Over 51.5