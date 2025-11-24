Panthers vs. 49ers Picks: What is the best Same Game Parlay card?

Monday night’s primetime spot at Levi’s Stadium brings a clash of styles that should have bettors leaning hard into the scoring market. Panthers vs. 49ers Picks is the kind of keyword you want to read before locking totals — this matchup has volatile offenses, a handful of injury notes that tilt both directions, and weather that won’t kill a passing game. Read on for the game info, the weather outlook, the injury impacts, and a Same Game Parlay card for tonight’s matchup.

How to Watch – Panthers vs 49ers (MNF)

📅 Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

⏰ Time: 8:15 PM ET

📺 TV: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Panthers vs 49ers — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Carolina Panthers +7.5 Over 49.5 +320 San Francisco 49ers -7.5 Under 49.5 -410 Opening line: Panthers +7 (-115) / 49ers -7 (-105).

Weather — Will it matter?

The game-weather snapshot for Levi’s Stadium on Monday night shows mild temperatures (mid-50s°F) with essentially zero chance of meaningful precipitation and light WNW winds around 4–8 mph during game hours. That forecast pairs with a listed game total of 49.5 on their page. In short: conditions look friendly to both passing and rushing attacks — nothing here should force conservative game-planning or heavy reliance on the ground game. Because wind and rain are negligible and temperatures are comfortable, weather is not a limiting factor for a high-scoring affair.

Public Betting Tickets

Panthers vs 49ers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Carolina Panthers 39% +7 → +7.5 San Francisco 49ers 61% -7 → -7.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Injury Report & Impact

The heading injury notes for this game are grouped into two buckets: surface-level absences and high-impact availability for key offensive pieces.

49ers: San Francisco has a few notable flags — kicker Eddy Piñeiro is listed out (hamstring) and LB Tatum Bethune is out (ankle), while Robert Beal is doubtful (concussion). However, Brock Purdy is practicing (listed as full participation), and Christian McCaffrey is essentially being managed (NIR/rest) but listed as a full participant on the report. The takeaway: the 49ers enter healthy at quarterback and — importantly — with McCaffrey available as a two-way offensive weapon, which preserves San Francisco’s ability to create explosive plays both on the ground and through play-action passing.

Panthers: Carolina’s report highlights multiple absences among defenders and a key offensive-line loss: center Cade Mays is out (ankle), and linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace are ruled out. Bryce Young is listed as limited/full (ankle — practiced), so the Panthers’ offense should still operate, but losing a starting center and two experienced linebackers matters. The OL change could affect Carolina’s protection and run-game continuity (timing snaps, push in short-yardage), while the LBs’ absence weakens the Panthers’ ability to match up physically with San Francisco in the intermediate running/passing lanes. In short: Carolina can still move the ball (Bryce Young practiced), but their defense will have fewer experienced bodies to slow down San Francisco’s multi-faceted attack.

Panthers vs. 49ers Picks: Same Game Parlay

Bryce Young over 209.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Young only averages 196.2 passing yards per game but there are reasons to believe he’ll exceed his norm. For starters, he had a career day last Sunday against the Falcons, throwing for a franchise record 448 yards on 31-of-45 passing. He also finished with a career-high 10.0 yards per pass attempt and added three touchdowns. Furthermore, San Francisco games are averaging 503.6 combined passing yards per game, which is second-most in the league behind Dallas (508.6). Assuming the ankle injury he’s dealing with isn’t a problem tonight, Young will have every opportunity to have success through the air against a banged-up 49ers defense.

Brock Purdy over 254.5 passing yards (-111)

The idea behind taking Purdy to have a big passing night is similar to Young: The Panthers are beat up on defense and San Francisco games have been pass-happy. Purdy completed 19-of-26 passes for 200 yards with three touchdowns last week against Arizona. It was his first action since Week 4 and while he was still a little rusty, Purdy put on a show. Granted, he’ll have to throw for more yards tonight versus Carolina if we’re going to cash this leg of the parlay. Keep in mind though, Purdy lost a possession when the 49ers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. San Francisco was also up big in the second half, negating Purdy’s opportunities to throw late in the game. Carolina should be able to give San Francisco a better game than Arizona.

George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Kittle has led the 49ers in receiving in consecutive games, finishing with 151 yards on 14 catches. More importantly for us tonight, he’s also scored three times over that span. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Panthers secondary ranks 29th in completion rate to tight ends (78.4%). With Purdy back, Kittle should continue to see plenty of red zone targets.

Panthers vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay Snapshot

Bryce Young over 209.5 Passing Yards Brock Purdy over 254.5 Passing Yards George Kittle Anytime Touchdown Odds: +500

