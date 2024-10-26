Packers vs. Jaguars Prediction: Can Green Bay Cover on the Road?

The Jaguars have returned from Londontown and will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville won their second game of the season last week against the Patriots. Green Bay has won 3 straight and moved to 5-2 on the season after a big home win over the Houston Texans. They come into this game as 3.5 point favorites and this Packers vs. Jaguars matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) o/u 49.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors All Over Packers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 86% of bets are on Green Bay. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers squared off against the Houston Texans last week and won the game 24-22 on a Brandon McManus field goal as time expired. Jordan Love finished with 220 pass yards and 3 touchdowns but also had 2 interceptions. Josh Jacobs averaged 6.3 yards on 12 carries and had a receiving touchdown. The defense held C.J. Stroud to 10 completions on 21 attempts for 86 yards. Joe Mixon ran for 115 yards on 25 carries for 2 touchdowns. The defense had 4 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Jordan Love has 15 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in the 5 games he’s played in for a QBR of 57.5.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags have struggled early on in this season but have won 2 of their last 3. Last week they took on the Patriots in London and won 32-16. Jacksonville was trailing 10-0 early in the 2nd quarter but the offense then exploded for 22 points in the half. Trevor Lawrence was efficient in this matchup completing 15 of 20 pass attempts for a touchdown. Tank Bigsby led the rush attack with 118 yards on 26 carries for 2 touchdowns. The defense held New England to 2.5 yards per carry but Drake Maye had 276 pass yards and 2 touchdowns. The Jaguars couldn’t force a turnover and had 2 sacks.

Packers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Green Bay is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

The OVER is 3-3-1 in Green Bay’s last 7 games

Jacksonville is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Green Bay

The OVER is 4-1 in Jacksonville’s last 5 games

Packers vs. Jaguars Prediction:

There are 2 key injuries to look out for on the Packers defense. Linebacker Quay Walker is currently questionable as he works his way through concussion protocol. He did log in limited practices on Thursday and Friday but still needs to be cleared. Walker is the leading tackler for the Packers defense and missing him would open the field more for Tank Bigsby who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Sack leader Devonte Wyatt is questionable with an ankle injury but logged three limited practices this week.

I think both of these players will be able to go on Sunday and I like the Packers to cover the 3.5 point spread in this matchup. I am not going to let a 32-16 win over the Patriots make me think the Jags are all of a sudden a good team. The defense is the third worst in the league allowing 28 points per game. They are the third worst in opponent yards per pass attempt allowing 7.6 yards. Jordan Love has struggled with interceptions this season but Jacksonville only has one interception all season. The Packers lead the league in takeaways per game and have 9 interceptions on the season. They are 10th in points allowed giving up 20.4 per game going. Take the Pack to cover on the road.

Packers vs. Jaguars Prediction: Packers -3.5