Packers vs. Broncos Preseason Prediction: Spread too high?

Public bettors love Green Bay in Sunday night’s Packers vs. Broncos NFL preseason matchup. That said, are the Pack the smart bet tonight from Empower Field at Mile High? Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers (+7) at Denver Broncos (-7); o/u 38.5

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, August 18, 2024

TV: NFL Network/NFL+

Packers vs. Broncos: Public Publics Love Green Bay

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Packers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lloyd’s hamstring injury not serious

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports MarShawn Lloyd’s hamstring injury “is not viewed as serious” and “he should be fine for the season.” Lloyd exited Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns and did not return. The rookie running back has dealt with a number of nagging injuries in camp, with Saturday’s injury being the latest setback. According to Schultz, the Packers plan to be cautious with Lloyd in the coming days, but it sounds like he’ll have a chance to play in Week 1, assuming he doesn’t suffer any additional setbacks.

Nix to start tonight vs. Pack

Sean Payton said Bo Nix will start the Broncos’ upcoming preseason game against the Packers. Per Payton, Nix will also get the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week. Jarrett Stidham got the same treatment heading into his start in the Broncos’ preseason opener versus the Colts. Nix went 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown in relief of Stidham in that game. A good outing this week should lock him in as the Broncos’ Week 1 starter. If he struggles, the door will remain cracked for Stidham to get the nod in Week 1.

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Green Bay’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games

Packers are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Denver

Broncos are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Packers vs. Broncos Prediction:

Take Denver. While the Packers are sorting out backup spots and which players will make up their roster depth, the Broncos want to find out what they have in Nix. If the rookie performs well tonight – even against backups – then perhaps coach Sean Payton will anoint him the team’s Week 1 starter. Either way, I imagine Nix will receive three series or play the entire first half. With that, I expect the Broncos to build a lead and hold it in the second half.

Packers vs. Broncos NFL Prediction: Denver Broncos -7