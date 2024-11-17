Packers vs. Bears Prediction: Can Packers Bounce Back off the Bye?

The Green Bay Packers head to Chicago following their bye week to take on the Bears. The Packers are looking to bounce back after a loss two weeks ago moved their record to 6-3 on the season. Chicago has lost their last three games and enter Sunday with a 4-5 record. Green Bay is currently a 5.5 point favorite and this Packers vs. Bears matchup kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers (-5.5) at Chicago Bears (+5.5) o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 17, 2024

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Packers

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 77% of bets are on Green Bay. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers dropped their 3rd game of the season to the Lions 24-14 two weeks ago in the rain. Jordan Love completed 23 of 39 pass attempts for 273 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass but did throw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Josh Jacobs was great on the ground taking 13 carries for 95 yards. The defense only gave up 261 total yards but couldn’t force a turnover. Jordan Love was a full participant in practice all week after dealing with a groin injury heading into the bye. Jaire Alexander and Evan Williams on the defensive side are both listed as questionable but got in 3 limited practices this week.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears went into their bye week with a 4-2 record. Since, they have dropped three straight games with the latest being 19-3 to the Patriots. Caleb Williams averaged a QBR of 22.2 over the course of those 3 games. He did not throw any interceptions but was sacked 18 times. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was let go and Thomas Brown is now in charge of the Bears offense. Brown previously held the position of offensive pass game coordinator before being promoted. Last season, he was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers who averaged 13.9 points per game.

Packers vs. Bears Betting Trends

Green Bay is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road against Chicago

The OVER is 4-4-1 in Green Bay’s last 9 games

Chicago is 7-1 ATS in their last 8 home games

The UNDER is 6-3 in Chicago’s last 9 games

Packers vs. Bears Prediction:

Take the Packers to cover the 5.5 point spread in this matchup. Green Bay has dominated against their rival going 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in Chicago. I can’t see the Bears offense changing too drastically in just a few days. Caleb Williams has looked awful. He holds the ball for way too long and when he does throw it the ball is either 3 yards short or 5 yards over the receiver’s head. The Packers are the 2nd best team in the NFL in takeaways per game averaging 2.1. The Bears defense has looked strong all season. However, they are the 5th worst team in opponent yards per rush attempt giving up 4.8 yards per carry. They are going against a Packers offense that is 5th in yards per rush attempt averaging 5 per carry. The Packers are coming out of their bye week and are healthier and more prepared for this game and are in need of a bounce back win just as much as the Bears. Chicago is going through some big changes in a short period of time. They’ll have to prove it to me before I can ride with them.

Packers vs. Bears Prediction: Packers -5.5