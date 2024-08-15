NFL Win Total Prediction: Will Packers reach 10 wins in 2024?

Following a road playoff win in Dallas and a near upset of the 49ers in the Divisional round, will the Green Bay Packers build upon their success from 2023? More specifically, will they win at least 10 games this upcoming NFL season?

Packers 2023 Recap

The Packers had a lackluster first half in 2023, dropping six out of their first nine games to begin the season. Things turned around with a mid-November victory against the Chargers that catapulted them to a 6-2 finish and a Wild Card berth. Then, on Wild Card Weekend, they whipped the Cowboys 48-32 as a 7.5-point road underdog before falling to the 49ers 24-21 in the Divisional round.

The season was deemed a success for first-year starter Jordan Love, who threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. He proved to the organization that he’s a franchise quarterback and put to rest concerns that the Packers moved on from Aaron Rodgers too soon.

Pacers 2024 Offseason Recap

One of the biggest decisions the Packers made this offseason was to move on from the highly productive Aaron Jones. That said, they replaced him with former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He led the league in rushing two years ago. The team also selected Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he’s slated to start at right guard as a rookie. Another youngster, second-rounder Javon Bullard, is projected to start at free safety.

Finally, the team signed Xavier McKinney in free agency to help bolster their secondary.

Packers 2024 Betting Odds

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Packers’ win total for 2024 sits at 9.5. The over is juiced to -138, while the under pays out +112. The Packers are also +1800 to win the Super Bowl and +200 to win the NFC North Division.

Packers 2024 Win Total Prediction

Take the over. It’s fair to expect growth from players like Love, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson (assuming he can stay healthy). The Packers also had one of the youngest offensive lines in football last season. The same can be said about the defense, which has a high ceiling as well.

The Packers face a tougher slate of offenses this season, which could limit their wins. Its red zone efficiency could also see a regression after the team scored on 95% of its drivers that reached a goal-to-go-situation. That said, the arrow is pointing up in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL Regular Season Win Total: OVER 9.5 (-138)