NFL Week 9 Odds – Spreads, Totals & Early Moves

byMichael Cash
October 28, 2025
LAS VEGAS — Books posted the first NFL Week 9 Odds numbers with several spreads sitting on key corridors (3, 7) and a couple of totals poised to move on quarterback updates. Below are the current opening lines — spreads, moneylines and totals — followed by quick notes on early pressure and likely buyback. Keep our NFL hub handy, check consensus on the live NFL public betting chart, and review CLV and line shopping before you fire.

NFL Week 9 Odds — Opening lines

Numbers below reflect the opening screen; limits and injury reports can nudge prices quickly, so confirm your live board.

Thursday, Oct. 30 (TNF)

  • Dolphins at RavensSpread: MIA +8 (−105) / BAL −8 (−115) • Moneyline: MIA +325 / BAL −435 • Total: 50.0 (−110).

Sunday, Nov. 2 — Early window

  • Falcons at Patriots — ATL +5.5 (−110) / NE −5.5 (−110) • ML +210 / −250 • Total 45.0 (O −105 / U −115).
  • Panthers at Packers — CAR +13 (−115) / GB −13 (−105) • ML +575 / −900 • Total 45.0 (−110).
  • Bears at Bengals — CHI −2.5 (−120) / CIN +2.5 (EVEN) • ML −150 / +130 • Total 52.5 (−110).
  • Broncos at Texans — DEN +1 (−115) / HOU −1 (−105) • ML −110 / −110 • Total 40.0 (−110).
  • Colts at Steelers — IND −3 (−115) / PIT +3 (−105) • ML −175 / +150 • Total 50.5 (O −105 / U −115).
  • Titans at Chargers — TEN +9.5 (−105) / LAC −9.5 (−115) • ML +390 / −550 • Total 43.5 (−110).
  • Vikings at Lions — MIN +8.5 (−110) / DET −8.5 (−110) • ML +355 / −490 • Total 47.5 (O −115 / U −105).
  • Giants at 49ers — NYG +3 (−120) / SF −3 (EVEN) • ML +130 / −150 • Total 49.0 (O −115 / U −105).

Sunday, Nov. 2 — Late window

  • Jaguars at Raiders — JAX −3 (−115) / LV +3 (−105) • ML −170 / +145 • Total 45.0 (−110).
  • Saints at Rams — NO +13.5 (−110) / LAR −13.5 (−110) • ML +625 / −1000 • Total 44.5 (O −105 / U −115).

Monday, Nov. 3 (MNF)

  • Cardinals at Cowboys — ARI +2.5 (EVEN) / DAL −2.5 (−120) • ML +125 / −145 • Total 54.0 (−110).

Early moves & market notes — NFL Week 9 lines

  • Key-number pressure (3 & 7): JAX −3 at LV and SF −3 vs NYG are prime candidates to toggle juice; favorites could move to −3.5 with positive QB/OL news. If you like the dog, wait for the hook.
  • Big spreads & teaser lanes: GB −13 vs CAR and LAR −13.5 vs NO create classic Wong/alternative angles; early public money tends to lay it, with buyback near kickoff.
  • Totals corridors: DET–MIN 47.5 and IND–PIT 50.5 sit in ranges that react to pass-rush and secondary reports. A single DNP from a top CB could add a point.
  • Coin-flip range: DEN–HOU opened near pick (−1). Expect fast, sharp movement if either side posts limited practice for its QB/WR1.
  • Prime-time pacing: TNF MIA–BAL at 50.0 often draws early Under interest, then late Over buy if the injury sheet is clean. MNF ARI–DAL 54.0 sits high; watch indoor pace splits.

