NFL Week 9 Odds – Spreads, Totals & Early Moves

NFL Week 9 Odds — Opening lines

Numbers below reflect the opening screen; limits and injury reports can nudge prices quickly, so confirm your live board.

Thursday, Oct. 30 (TNF)

Dolphins at Ravens — Spread: MIA +8 (−105) / BAL −8 (−115) • Moneyline: MIA +325 / BAL −435 • Total: 50.0 (−110).

Sunday, Nov. 2 — Early window

Falcons at Patriots — ATL +5.5 (−110) / NE −5.5 (−110) • ML +210 / −250 • Total 45.0 (O −105 / U −115).

Panthers at Packers — CAR +13 (−115) / GB −13 (−105) • ML +575 / −900 • Total 45.0 (−110).

Bears at Bengals — CHI −2.5 (−120) / CIN +2.5 (EVEN) • ML −150 / +130 • Total 52.5 (−110).

Broncos at Texans — DEN +1 (−115) / HOU −1 (−105) • ML −110 / −110 • Total 40.0 (−110).

Colts at Steelers — IND −3 (−115) / PIT +3 (−105) • ML −175 / +150 • Total 50.5 (O −105 / U −115).

Titans at Chargers — TEN +9.5 (−105) / LAC −9.5 (−115) • ML +390 / −550 • Total 43.5 (−110).

Vikings at Lions — MIN +8.5 (−110) / DET −8.5 (−110) • ML +355 / −490 • Total 47.5 (O −115 / U −105).

Giants at 49ers — NYG +3 (−120) / SF −3 (EVEN) • ML +130 / −150 • Total 49.0 (O −115 / U −105).

Sunday, Nov. 2 — Late window

Jaguars at Raiders — JAX −3 (−115) / LV +3 (−105) • ML −170 / +145 • Total 45.0 (−110).

Saints at Rams — NO +13.5 (−110) / LAR −13.5 (−110) • ML +625 / −1000 • Total 44.5 (O −105 / U −115).

Monday, Nov. 3 (MNF)

Cardinals at Cowboys — ARI +2.5 (EVEN) / DAL −2.5 (−120) • ML +125 / −145 • Total 54.0 (−110).

Early moves & market notes — NFL Week 9 lines

Key-number pressure (3 & 7): JAX −3 at LV and SF −3 vs NYG are prime candidates to toggle juice; favorites could move to −3.5 with positive QB/OL news. If you like the dog, wait for the hook.

JAX −3 at LV and SF −3 vs NYG are prime candidates to toggle juice; favorites could move to −3.5 with positive QB/OL news. If you like the dog, wait for the hook. Big spreads & teaser lanes: GB −13 vs CAR and LAR −13.5 vs NO create classic Wong/alternative angles; early public money tends to lay it, with buyback near kickoff.

GB −13 vs CAR and LAR −13.5 vs NO create classic Wong/alternative angles; early public money tends to lay it, with buyback near kickoff. Totals corridors: DET–MIN 47.5 and IND–PIT 50.5 sit in ranges that react to pass-rush and secondary reports. A single DNP from a top CB could add a point.

DET–MIN 47.5 and IND–PIT 50.5 sit in ranges that react to pass-rush and secondary reports. A single DNP from a top CB could add a point. Coin-flip range: DEN–HOU opened near pick (−1). Expect fast, sharp movement if either side posts limited practice for its QB/WR1.

DEN–HOU opened near pick (−1). Expect fast, sharp movement if either side posts limited practice for its QB/WR1. Prime-time pacing: TNF MIA–BAL at 50.0 often draws early Under interest, then late Over buy if the injury sheet is clean. MNF ARI–DAL 54.0 sits high; watch indoor pace splits.

