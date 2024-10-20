NFL Week 7 Predictions: Will Lions-Vikings live up to the hype? Bet these 3 Overs

Will the big NFC North clash between the Lions and Vikings live up to the hype? If you like betting overs, that matchup is one of the three we’re highlighting as part of our NFL Week 7 Predictions.

NFL Week 7 Predictions: Lions-Vikings over 50.5, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Lions and Vikings have both been stout against the run this season. If each team slows the other teams’ rushing attack, the ball will be in the air plenty today in Minnesota. If the ball is in the air a lot, then we’ve got opportunities for big plays, scores and/or turnovers. The Lions average 3.8 passing plays of 20 or more yards per game, which ranks third in the league. The Vikings, meanwhile, average 3.6 passing plays of 20 or more yards per game, which ranks fourth. These two teams don’t lack for big plays. I see this game living up to the hype.

NFL Week 7 Predictions: Seahawks-Falcons over 52.5

I know, I know – another big total. But look, Kirk Cousins threw for over five football fields two weeks ago versus the Bucs. The Falcons leaned more on their running game last Sunday in Charlotte, but I see Atlanta forced into a shootout today. Geno Smith has attempted 40 or more passes in three straight games. The Seahawks aren’t hiding the fact that they want to move the ball through the air. With Kenneth Walker III also questionable with an injury, it makes sense that Seattle will continue to move the ball through the air. I expect plenty of fireworks in this one, too.

NFL Week 7 Predictions: Panthers-Commanders over 51

Oddsmakers clearly adjusted after being burned a week ago. After a low-scoring September in which some pundits were losing their minds, scoring is back up in the NFL throughout October. Washington’s offense is legit. It showed as much last Sunday in Baltimore. Jayden Daniels and Co. came up short, but they proved they can move the ball against a stout opponent. The Panthers aren’t stout. They’re a sieve on defense and will continue to be today in Washington. The Panthers are dead last in points allowed per drive (2.99), while Washington is 29th (2.69) in the same metric. Andy Dalton has given life to this Carolina offense, even if the results haven’t changed from a win-loss standpoint. This should be a back-and-forth affair.