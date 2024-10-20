Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    NFL Week 7 Predictions: Will Lions-Vikings live up to the hype? Bet these 3 Overs

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    NFL Week 7 Predictions

    Will the big NFC North clash between the Lions and Vikings live up to the hype? If you like betting overs, that matchup is one of the three we’re highlighting as part of our NFL Week 7 Predictions.

    NFL Week 7 Predictions: Lions-Vikings over 50.5, 1:00 p.m. ET

    The Lions and Vikings have both been stout against the run this season. If each team slows the other teams’ rushing attack, the ball will be in the air plenty today in Minnesota. If the ball is in the air a lot, then we’ve got opportunities for big plays, scores and/or turnovers. The Lions average 3.8 passing plays of 20 or more yards per game, which ranks third in the league. The Vikings, meanwhile, average 3.6 passing plays of 20 or more yards per game, which ranks fourth. These two teams don’t lack for big plays. I see this game living up to the hype.

    NFL Week 7 Predictions: Seahawks-Falcons over 52.5

    I know, I know – another big total. But look, Kirk Cousins threw for over five football fields two weeks ago versus the Bucs. The Falcons leaned more on their running game last Sunday in Charlotte, but I see Atlanta forced into a shootout today. Geno Smith has attempted 40 or more passes in three straight games. The Seahawks aren’t hiding the fact that they want to move the ball through the air. With Kenneth Walker III also questionable with an injury, it makes sense that Seattle will continue to move the ball through the air. I expect plenty of fireworks in this one, too.

    NFL Week 7 Predictions: Panthers-Commanders over 51

    Oddsmakers clearly adjusted after being burned a week ago. After a low-scoring September in which some pundits were losing their minds, scoring is back up in the NFL throughout October. Washington’s offense is legit. It showed as much last Sunday in Baltimore. Jayden Daniels and Co. came up short, but they proved they can move the ball against a stout opponent. The Panthers aren’t stout. They’re a sieve on defense and will continue to be today in Washington. The Panthers are dead last in points allowed per drive (2.99), while Washington is 29th (2.69) in the same metric. Andy Dalton has given life to this Carolina offense, even if the results haven’t changed from a win-loss standpoint. This should be a back-and-forth affair.

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com