NFL Week 7 DFS Prediction: Play this Under-the-Radar Quarterback

Looking for some guidance when it comes to building your DFS lineups in Week 7? Here are our NFL Week 7 DFS Predictions for each position.

Quarterback: Andy Dalton at Washington Commanders

Believe it or not, Dalton has multiple passing touchdowns in three of his four starts. His past three starts have come against three teams in the top-10 in yards allowed per pass attempt, which makes the feat even more impressive. Today, Dalton will face a porous Washington defense in what could turn into a shootout. The Commanders are one of two teams that have allowed more passing points per attempt (0.589) than the Panthers. Washington has also allowed a 69.9% completion rate, which ranks 27th in the NFL, as well as a 6.9% touchdown rate, which ranks 31st.

Other Quarterbacks to Consider: Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins

Running Back: Kenneth Walker III at Atlanta Falcons

Everyone loves Geno Smith and DK Metcalf in DFS this week because of the potential shootout in Atlanta. I don’t fault you if you do too, but what about a pivot? What if while everyone is on Smith and the Seattle passing game? You roll with Walker, who is questionable ahead of today’s game? We saw a few weeks ago in Detroit when Smith threw for a sh*t ton of yards, only to finish with one touchdown. Why? Walker vultured all the touchdowns. If the game is going to be a shootout, fantasy points shouldn’t be at a premium.

Other Running Backs to Consider: Bijan Robinson, Chase Brown, Kyren Williams

Wide Receiver: Jameson Williams at Minnesota Vikings

Even though this game feels like it should be more of a defensive struggle with the way the Vikings have played on that side of the ball, this too has shootout potential. Williams has had three or fewer catches in his past three games. That said, he’s a big play waiting to happen at all times. He’s averaging 22.8 yards per catch and already set a new career high in receiving yards with 365. If Minnesota locks up Detroit’s rushing attack, then Jared Goff and Co. will put the ball in the air more today.

Other Wide Receivers to Consider: Dionte Johnson (pairs well with Dalton), Terry McLaurin

Tight End: Dalton Schultz at Green Bay

Schultz had a season-high eight targets against the Patriots last Sunday. With Nico Collins out, Schultz’s role has increased. He has been on the field for 79.3% of Houston’s dropbacks and has a favorable matchup today versus the Packers, who are allowing 6.2 receptions per game to tight ends this season (30th).

Other Tight Ends to Consider: Brock Bowers, Kyle Pitts

Defense: New York Jets (Fanduel Only)

It sounds as though Mike Tomlin is making a change at quarterback this week. Out is Justin Fields, who gives the Steelers an opportunity to move the chains with his feet. In is Russell Wilson, who hasn’t been good in five years. Wilson isn’t as mobile as Fields and he’ll be operating in an Arthur Smith-led passing attack that rarely schemes wide receivers open. I think this is a mistake and I’ll parlay that mistake into using the Jets’ defense tonight.

Other Defenses to Consider: Rams, Bills