NFL Week 6 Heat Map & Early Odds Movement

The NFL Week 6 heat map gives a verified look at where team health stands and how spreads/totals are moving across key numbers for NFL Week 6 — built to spot buy/sell zones before limits rise.

Our Week 6 Heat Map blends verified practice/injury notes with real market movement to surface where health and price action align. Below: team-by-team status flags, the sharpest line adjustments, and key-number battlegrounds.

This NFL heat map will be most useful around key numbers (3, 7, 44/45/47/51) as injuries clarify and early odds movement creates buy/sell windows.

How to read the heat map (NFL Week 6 heat map guide)

GREEN = trending healthy/upgrade; YELLOW = questionable/limited; RED = multiple key injuries or downgrades.

Team status — condensed dashboard (NFL Week 6 heat map)

Eagles @ Giants (TNF): Eagles: GREEN front seven trending intact; Giants: YELLOW OL health still patchy. Market: holding between −7 and −7.5; total low-40s.

Eagles: front seven trending intact; Giants: OL health still patchy. holding between −7 and −7.5; total low-40s. Seahawks @ Jaguars: SEA: YELLOW defensive starters working back; JAX: GREEN skill group stabilizing. Market: toggling pick/±1.5; total mid-40s.

SEA: defensive starters working back; JAX: skill group stabilizing. toggling pick/±1.5; total mid-40s. Rams @ Ravens: RAMS: GREEN OL continuity improved; BAL: YELLOW monitoring secondary/WR nicks. Market: light drift toward BAL at home.

RAMS: OL continuity improved; BAL: monitoring secondary/WR nicks. light drift toward BAL at home. Patriots @ Saints: NE: YELLOW OL continuity in focus; NO: GREEN defense near full. Market: steady around −3.5; total mid-45s.

NE: OL continuity in focus; NO: defense near full. steady around −3.5; total mid-45s. Raiders @ Titans: LV: GREEN backfield/WR healthy; TEN: YELLOW trench questions. Market: Raiders priced in the −4 to −5 range.

LV: backfield/WR healthy; TEN: trench questions. Raiders priced in the −4 to −5 range. Cowboys @ Panthers: DAL: GREEN pass rush fresh; CAR: YELLOW secondary thin. Market: around −3.5; total ~49.5.

DAL: pass rush fresh; CAR: secondary thin. around −3.5; total ~49.5. Browns @ Steelers: CLE: YELLOW OL/secondary monitoring; PIT: GREEN front-seven availability good. Market: Steelers −5.5; total ~38.5.

CLE: OL/secondary monitoring; PIT: front-seven availability good. Steelers −5.5; total ~38.5. 49ers @ Buccaneers: SF: YELLOW monitoring skill nicks; TB: GREEN offense trending. Market: short-number range, watch for PK/−1 swings.

SF: monitoring skill nicks; TB: offense trending. short-number range, watch for PK/−1 swings. SNF — Lions @ Chiefs: DET: YELLOW CB room; KC: GREEN core healthy. Market: around KC −1.5; total hovering 50.5–51 bands.

DET: CB room; KC: core healthy. around KC −1.5; total hovering 50.5–51 bands. MNF — Bills @ Falcons: BUF: GREEN defense healthier; ATL: YELLOW OL watch. Market: chalk to Bills in the road-fav band; total mid-40s.

Early odds movement — verified highlights (Week 6 heat map movement)

Eagles @ Giants (TNF): Steady between −7 and −7.5. Any −7 flat draws PHI buys; 7.5 invites brief NYG interest.

Steady between −7 and −7.5. Any −7 flat draws PHI buys; 7.5 invites brief NYG interest. Browns @ Steelers: PIT support pushed to −5.5 with a low total ~38.5. Browns buyback profile is +6 or better.

PIT support pushed to −5.5 with a low total ~38.5. Browns buyback profile is +6 or better. Chargers @ Dolphins: LA holding −4.5 on the road; total ~44.5 with mild Under defense after initial Over pokes.

LA holding −4.5 on the road; total ~44.5 with mild Under defense after initial Over pokes. Patriots @ Saints: Market comfortable around −3.5; total nudged from 44.5 into mid-45s indoors.

Market comfortable around −3.5; total nudged from 44.5 into mid-45s indoors. Seahawks @ Jaguars: Number toggling around pick/±1.5. Injury clarity could decide a Thursday/Friday lean.

Number toggling around pick/±1.5. Injury clarity could decide a Thursday/Friday lean. Cowboys @ Panthers: Dallas −3.5 with early Over interest toward ~49.5; watch 49/50 key zone.

Dallas −3.5 with early Over interest toward ~49.5; watch 49/50 key zone. Lions @ Chiefs (SNF): KC −1.5 persists; total testing 50.5–51 ceiling unless weather/inactives shift it.

Buy / sell zones — numbers that matter (NFL Week 6 heat map)

PHI −7 (buy) / NYG +7.5 (buyback) — corridor likely to appear in small windows.

/ — corridor likely to appear in small windows. PIT −5 (buy) if it dips; CLE +6 (buyback) if public pushes it higher.

if it dips; if public pushes it higher. LAC −4 (buy) if it trims; MIA +5 (buyback) if it balloons.

if it trims; if it balloons. NO −3 (buy) if it ever shows; NE +4.5 (buyback) at the top of range.

if it ever shows; at the top of range. SEA +2.5 (buy) or JAX −1 (buy) depending on late-week health reads.

Trends & angles that matter (NFL Week 6 heat map)

Divisional unders in the high-30s/low-40s continue to attract early money in 2025.

Short road favorites have been volatile around the 1.5–2.5 band — monitor injury upgrades before entries.

Totals between 50.5–51 have met resistance unless weather/actives boost explosives.

