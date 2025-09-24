NFL Week 4 Public Betting & Odds Moves

NFL Week 4 Public Betting & Market Trends Every game at a glance — opening vs. current lines, key moves, and market reads to help you time your bets.

Looking for the most actionable NFL Week 4 public betting insights? Start with live

NFL public betting percentages, scan our

NFL odds & previews hub, and don’t miss the

Las Vegas SuperContest expert card.

Below we pair opening vs. current lines with quick market reads so you can track where public betting trends matter most in Week 4.

🔗 Follow for updates:

@TheSpread on X ·

TheSpread on Bluesky

Week 4 Schedule & TV Windows — Public Betting Overview

Thursday: Seahawks at Cardinals — 8:15 p.m.

Seahawks at Cardinals — 8:15 p.m. Sunday (London/Dublin): Vikings vs. Steelers (neutral) — 9:30 a.m.

Vikings vs. Steelers (neutral) — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Early: Commanders at Falcons · Saints at Bills · Panthers at Patriots · Lions at Browns · Titans at Texans · Giants at Chargers

Commanders at Falcons · Saints at Bills · Panthers at Patriots · Lions at Browns · Titans at Texans · Giants at Chargers Sunday Late: 49ers at Jaguars · Rams at Colts · Chiefs at Ravens · Raiders at Bears

49ers at Jaguars · Rams at Colts · Chiefs at Ravens · Raiders at Bears Sunday Night: Packers at Cowboys — 8:20 p.m.

Packers at Cowboys — 8:20 p.m. Monday Night (doubleheader): Jets at Dolphins — 7:15 p.m. · Bengals at Broncos — 8:15 p.m.

Opening vs. Current Odds — NFL Week 4 Public Betting Context

Snapshot as of Wed, Sept 24, 2025 (late morning ET). “Open” reflects early market openers; “Now” reflects the latest widely available number. Lines move — check again before you bet.

Thursday Night — Public Betting Watch

Seahawks at Cardinals — Open: ARI -2.5, 44.5 • Now: SEA -1.5, 43.5 • Note: ~4-pt swing through pick; total down.

Sunday Early Window — Public Betting Trends & Moves

Vikings vs. Steelers (neutral) — Open: MIN -1, 41.5 • Now: MIN -2.5, 41.5 • Note: support for MIN; total steady.

— Open: MIN -1, 41.5 • Now: MIN -2.5, 41.5 • Note: support for MIN; total steady. Commanders at Falcons — Open: WSH -2.5, 46.0 • Now: ATL -1.5, 44.5 • Note: favorite flipped to ATL; total trimmed.

— Open: WSH -2.5, 46.0 • Now: ATL -1.5, 44.5 • Note: favorite flipped to ATL; total trimmed. Saints at Bills — Open: BUF -16.5, 47.5 • Now: BUF -16.5, 48.5 • Note: spread holding; total nudged up.

— Open: BUF -16.5, 47.5 • Now: BUF -16.5, 48.5 • Note: spread holding; total nudged up. Panthers at Patriots — Open: NE -4, 44.5 • Now: NE -5.5, 43.5 • Note: Pats support; total shaved.

— Open: NE -4, 44.5 • Now: NE -5.5, 43.5 • Note: Pats support; total shaved. Lions at Browns — Open: DET -8, 45.5 • Now: DET -9.5, 44.5 • Note: pro-Lions push; total down.

— Open: DET -8, 45.5 • Now: DET -9.5, 44.5 • Note: pro-Lions push; total down. Titans at Texans — Open: HOU -7, 40.0 • Now: HOU -7, 38.5 • Note: spread steady; Under interest.

— Open: HOU -7, 40.0 • Now: HOU -7, 38.5 • Note: spread steady; Under interest. Giants at Chargers — Open: LAC -5.5, 45.5 • Now: LAC -6, 43.5 • Note: Chargers tick up; total down.

Sunday Late Window — Public Betting Angle

49ers at Jaguars — Open: SF -4, 45.5 • Now: SF -3, 47.5 • Note: spread trimmed; Over money.

— Open: SF -4, 45.5 • Now: SF -3, 47.5 • Note: spread trimmed; Over money. Rams at Colts — Open: LAR -4, 47.0 • Now: LAR -3.5, 49.5 • Note: total up; slight buy on IND at +4.

— Open: LAR -4, 47.0 • Now: LAR -3.5, 49.5 • Note: total up; slight buy on IND at +4. Chiefs at Ravens — Open: BAL -3, 48.5 • Now: BAL -2.5, 48.5 • Note: nibble on KC +3; total flat.

— Open: BAL -3, 48.5 • Now: BAL -2.5, 48.5 • Note: nibble on KC +3; total flat. Raiders at Bears — Open: LV -2, 47.5 • Now: CHI -1.5, 47.5 • Note: favorite flipped to Bears.

Sunday Night Football — Public Betting Check

Packers at Cowboys — Open: GB -6.5, 48.5 • Now: DAL -7, 47.5 • Note: biggest flip of the week to Dallas -7; total eased down.

Monday Night Football (Doubleheader) — Public Betting Notes

Jets at Dolphins — Open: MIA -2.5, 45.0 • Now: MIA -3, 45.5 • Note: incremental Miami buy.

— Open: MIA -2.5, 45.0 • Now: MIA -3, 45.5 • Note: incremental Miami buy. Bengals at Broncos — Open: DEN -7, 44.5 • Now: DEN -7.5, 44.5 • Note: half-point to Denver.

Market Reads & What to Watch — NFL Week 4 Public Betting

Favorite flips: SEA→from +2.5 to -1.5; ATL→from +2.5 to -1.5; CHI→from +2 to -1.5; DAL→from +6.5 to -7. These flips often track early public/bettor sentiment; re-check limits on game day.

SEA→from +2.5 to -1.5; ATL→from +2.5 to -1.5; CHI→from +2 to -1.5; DAL→from +6.5 to -7. These flips often track early public/bettor sentiment; re-check limits on game day. Key numbers in play: BAL -2.5 (watch for -3 resistance), MIA -3 (buy/sell point), DEN -7/7.5 (teaser magnet), DAL -7 (seven is sticky).

BAL -2.5 (watch for -3 resistance), MIA -3 (buy/sell point), DEN -7/7.5 (teaser magnet), DAL -7 (seven is sticky). Total movement: Under interest in SEA–ARI and multiple early games; Over bumps in SF–JAX and LAR–IND.

Under interest in SEA–ARI and multiple early games; Over bumps in SF–JAX and LAR–IND. Action plan: Use the open→now deltas above with live public betting % to confirm or fade crowd moves, then set buy/sell points around 3 and 7.

💸 Ready to bet Week 4? Compare sign-up offers and shop the best live lines 🏈

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Set limits and play responsibly.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our links. This helps support our coverage at no cost to you.