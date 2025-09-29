NFL Week 4 ATS Results — Sunday Recap & Over/Under Grades

NFL Week 4 ATS results at a glance: below you’ll find every Sunday final with who covered against the spread and whether the total went Over or Under the closing line. For more context as you prep Week 5, scan live NFL public betting trends, browse our NFL odds & picks hub, and check the Las Vegas SuperContest expert picks.

NFL Week 4 ATS Results & Over/Under Grades — Sunday Slate

Note: Results below reflect closing spreads/totals. Monday Night Football (doubleheader) is graded separately.

International / Early Window — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

Steelers 24, Vikings 21 (neutral) — ATS: Steelers +2.5 cover (outright). Total: 45 — Over 41.5.

Sunday Early (1:00 ET) — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

Falcons 34, Commanders 27 — ATS: Falcons -2.5 cover. Total: 61 — Over 43.5.

— ATS: Patriots -5.5 cover. Total: 55 — Over 42.5. Lions 34, Browns 10 — ATS: Lions -10 cover. Total: 44 — Under 44.5.

Sunday Late (4:05/4:25 ET) — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

Eagles 31, Buccaneers 25 — ATS: Eagles -3.5 cover. Total: 56 — Over 44.5.

— ATS: Rams -3.5 cover. Total: 47 — Under 49.5. Jaguars 26, 49ers 21 — ATS: Jaguars +3.5 cover (outright). Total: 47 — Over 45.5.

Sunday Night Football — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

Packers 40, Cowboys 40 (OT Tie) — ATS: Underdog covers vs closing -7; confirm grading with your book’s final listed favorite/price. Total: 80 — Over 47.5.

