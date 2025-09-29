BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
NFL Week 4 ATS Results — Sunday Recap & Over/Under Grades

byMichael Cash
September 29, 2025
NFL Week 4 ATS results NFL Week 4 ATS results

NFL Week 4 ATS results at a glance: below you’ll find every Sunday final with who covered against the spread and whether the total went Over or Under the closing line. For more context as you prep Week 5, scan live NFL public betting trends, browse our NFL odds & picks hub, and check the Las Vegas SuperContest expert picks.

NFL Week 4 ATS Results & Over/Under Grades — Sunday Slate

Note: Results below reflect closing spreads/totals. Monday Night Football (doubleheader) is graded separately.

International / Early Window — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

  • Steelers 24, Vikings 21 (neutral)ATS: Steelers +2.5 cover (outright). Total: 45 — Over 41.5.

Sunday Early (1:00 ET) — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

  • Falcons 34, Commanders 27ATS: Falcons -2.5 cover. Total: 61 — Over 43.5.
  • Bills 31, Saints 19ATS: Bills -14.5 do not cover. Total: 50 — Over 48.5.
  • Patriots 42, Panthers 13ATS: Patriots -5.5 cover. Total: 55 — Over 42.5.
  • Lions 34, Browns 10ATS: Lions -10 cover. Total: 44 — Under 44.5.
  • Texans 26, Titans 0ATS: Texans -7.5 cover. Total: 26 — Under 39.5.
  • Giants 21, Chargers 18ATS: Giants +5.5 cover (outright). Total: 39 — Under 42.5.

Sunday Late (4:05/4:25 ET) — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

  • Eagles 31, Buccaneers 25ATS: Eagles -3.5 cover. Total: 56 — Over 44.5.
  • Rams 27, Colts 20ATS: Rams -3.5 cover. Total: 47 — Under 49.5.
  • Jaguars 26, 49ers 21ATS: Jaguars +3.5 cover (outright). Total: 47 — Over 45.5.
  • Chiefs 37, Ravens 20ATS: Chiefs +2.5 cover (outright). Total: 57 — Over 48.5.
  • Bears 25, Raiders 24ATS: Bears +1.5 cover (outright). Total: 49 — Over 47.5.

Sunday Night Football — NFL Week 4 ATS Results

  • Packers 40, Cowboys 40 (OT Tie)ATS: Underdog covers vs closing -7; confirm grading with your book’s final listed favorite/price. Total: 80 — Over 47.5.

