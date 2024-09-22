NFL Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Bowers catch his first TD?

Will Aaron Jones turn his goal line opportunities into another score today versus Houston? Will Jalen Hurts find paydirt? Could today be the day rookie Brock Bowers catches his first career touchdown? Check out our NFL Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

NFL Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Aaron Jones (-115)

While he did fumble at the goal line last week versus the 49ers, I can’t imagine the Vikings won’t continue to feature Jones in red zone. In his first two starts with Minnesota, Jones has 23 touches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Among those 23 touches, he had four opportunities in goal-to-go situations. Jones turned those four opportunities into 11 yards and a touchdown and could have had another score last week had he hung onto the game versus the 49ers.

NFL Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Jalen Hurts (+110)

I expect today’s Eagles-Saints game to turn into a shootout at the Superdome. With Alvin Kamara listed at -210 to score an anytime touchdown and Saquon Barkley having -155 odds, I see a ton of value in backing Hurts at +110.

First and foremost, the Eagles are certain to use the “tush push” if they have an opportunity to use it at the goal line. Why not? It’s virtually unstoppable. Plus, after Barkley dropped a key pass on third down against the Falcons on Monday night, I expect the Eagles to be more cautious at the goal line today in New Orleans.

Another reason to like Hurts to score: He seems to be absorbing the Eagles’ struggles and putting the team squarely on his shoulders. There’s some “hero ball” in his play right now (just look at the final play against Atlanta, when he heaved his final pass deep instead of hitting an underneath route and continuing to mark the Eagles into field goal range). If he doesn’t score at the goal line, I expect him to run it in when the Eagles are down inside the red zone.

NFL Week 3 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Brock Bowers (+230)

I love the follow of this play. Bowers is only one target shy to Davante Adams for the team lead and also has one more reception (15 catches on 17 targets) than the veteran receiver. Quarterback Gardnew Minshew has clearly developed report with the rookie tight end, who should have plenty of opportunities to score against Carolina’s struggling defense.