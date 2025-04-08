Assessing the upcoming Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight

​You’ve almost certainly been feeling the buzz in the boxing world lately, as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn prepare to reignite a family rivalry come the end of April – one that dates back over three decades.

Scheduled for Saturday, 26 April, 2025, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this middleweight bout promises to be a key highlight in this year’s British boxing calendar, with many fans already engaging with the Eubank Benn odds.

As such, we thought it important to give you a quick assessment of the upcoming bout, exploring the details, fighter profiles, and background rivalry of this upcoming clash. Read on to find out more.

Fight details

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight details:

Date: Saturday, 26 April, 2025​

Saturday, 26 April, 2025​ Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London​ – a venue that has also staged numerous other high-profile showdowns such as Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London​ – a venue that has also staged numerous other high-profile showdowns such as Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021. Ring walk time: Approximately 10 pm GMT, subject to the duration of the undercard bouts, which are expected to start at 6 pm.

Fighter profiles

Here’s an overview of the fighters set to clash in the Tottenham Hotspur ring on April 26.

Chris Eubank Jr:

Age: 35​

35​ Nationality: British

British Height: 5ft 11ins​

5ft 11ins​ Reach: 72.5ins

72.5ins Record: 34 wins (25 by knockout), 3 losses​

34 wins (25 by knockout), 3 losses​ Last fight: Victory via KO against Kamil Szeremeta on 12th October, 2024

Conor Benn

Age: 28

28 Nationality: British

British Height: 5ft 8ins

5ft 8ins Reach: 68ins

68ins Record: 23 wins (14 by knockout), 0 losses​

23 wins (14 by knockout), 0 losses​ Last fight: Unanimous decision win over Peter Dobson on 3rd February, 2024

Background and rivalry

This matchup is not just a standard fight between two professional boxers, but instead, it carries significant historical weight.

Both fighters are sons of legendary British boxers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, who engaged in their own memorable bouts in the early 1990s. Eubank Sr. won the first matchup, and the second ended in a draw.

The upcoming fight between their sons has been in the making for several years, marked by lots of drama, trash talk, and controversy. The bout was initially scheduled for October, 2022, but due to Benn’s failed drug tests at that time, it was postponed.

After legal proceedings and clearance from the National Anti-Doping Panel in November 2024, the fight was rescheduled – and fans have built up mountains of anticipation for it.

Undercard highlights

Despite Eubank Jr and Benn being the main event of the evening, there’s also a compelling undercard, including:​

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur: Light heavyweight bout

Light heavyweight bout Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna: Middleweight contest​

Middleweight contest​ Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton: Cruiserweight clash​

Cruiserweight clash​ Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke: Cruiserweight matchup​

These fights add even more depth to an already exciting card, promising an action-packed evening for boxing enthusiasts and sports fans alike.

Anticipation and stakes

The Eubank Jr vs. Benn fight is more than a continuation of a family rivalry, or a chance to upset the boxing odds, but it represents a pivotal moment in both British fighters’ careers.

Eubank Jr has indicated that a loss could potentially prompt his retirement from the sport, while Benn seeks to solidify his reputation by overcoming a seasoned opponent in a higher weight class. The bout – and its many months of drama and back-and-forth – has captured the public’s imagination, with fans eager to witness whether Benn’s agility and speed can counter Eubank Jr’s experience and power.​

As the fight date approaches, we’ll be sure to find out on April 26.