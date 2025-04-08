Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction: Will the under cash tonight in Florida?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Panthers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs (-104) at Florida Panthers (-106); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Toronto (47-25-4) leads the Atlantic Division with 98 points and is on a four-game winning streak, including a recent 5-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their offense averages 3.28 goals per game, with William Nylander leading with 44 goals, Mitch Marner contributing 70 assists, and Auston Matthews recording 244 shots on goal. Defensively, the Maple Leafs allow 2.88 goals per game, with goaltender Anthony Stolarz posting a 2.26 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

Florida (44-29-4) is on a five-game losing streak, recently falling 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings. The Panthers average 3.03 goals per game, led by Sam Reinhart with 37 goals and 78 points. Their defense allows 2.71 goals per game, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky holding a 2.44 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Injuries have impacted the Panthers, with key players like Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk missing recent games.

In their last meeting on April 2, Toronto edged out Florida 3-2. Historically, the Maple Leafs hold a 51-39-7-8 record against the Panthers.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Given Toronto’s current form and Florida’s injury concerns, the Maple Leafs appear to have the advantage in this matchup. However, the Panthers will aim to leverage their home ice to break their losing streak.

The best bet is the under, which sits at 5.5 at Bovada.lv. The under has hit in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. It’s also cashed in four straight Toronto games and in four consecutive Florida games as well.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction: UNDER 5.5