Phillies vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta’s struggles continue?

​The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:15 PM ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Phillies vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies (-105) at Atlanta Braves (-115); o/u 7

7:15 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Phillies vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Backing Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers:

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.38 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

This pitching matchup features two aces. Wheeler has been dominant against the Braves historically, boasting a 13-8 record with a 2.95 ERA in 30 career appearances. In his two starts this season, he has recorded 10 and 8 strikeouts, respectively. Sale, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, aims to rebound from a challenging start to the season. His early performance mirrors his 2024 start, where he was expected to be a middle-of-the-rotation contributor.

Key Players to Watch:

Phillies: Nick Castellanos (OF) – Coming off a grand slam performance.​

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. (OF) – Expected to make his season debut soon, providing a potential boost to the lineup. ​

The Braves have been dealing with injuries to key players, including starting pitchers Spencer Strider and Reynaldo López, both on the injured list. Acuña Jr.’s anticipated return could bolster their offense.

This matchup presents an opportunity for the Phillies to capitalize on their momentum and for the Braves to begin turning their season around. The duel between Wheeler and Sale promises to be a highlight, with both pitchers capable of delivering standout performances.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

The Phillies enter the game with a strong 7-2 record, leading the National League East. They recently secured a series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, showcasing their offensive prowess. In their latest victory, Nick Castellanos delivered a grand slam, contributing to an 8-7 win.

Conversely, the Braves have struggled early in the season, holding a 1-8 record. Their sole victory was a commanding 10-0 win over the Miami Marlins, but they have faced challenges in maintaining consistency.

While I do believe the Braves will turn things around at some point, I like the Phillies on the moneyline via Bovada.lv tonight.

Phillies vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -105