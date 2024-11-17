NFL Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Nick Chubb find the end zone?

Will Nick Chubb find the end zone versus the Saints? Can Amon-Ra St. Brown reach pay dirt for an eighth consecutive game? Will Courtland Sutton catch a touchdown pass against the Falcons? Read on for our NFL Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

NFL Week 10 Anytime Touchdown Recap

My three recommendations for last Sunday were Najee Harris (+100), Justin Jefferson (-110) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (+105). While Jefferson didn’t find the end zone, Harris and St. Brown both scored, giving us a positive week. Since I started this column three weeks ago, my record is now 5-4. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$135.00 over that span.

NFL Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Amon-Ra St. Brown (+115)

Why not go back to the well? Brown has been targeted 67 times, which almost doubles the amount of any other receiver on the team. He’ll play an even bigger role today with Sam LaPorta out with an injury. St. Brown has scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games and will face a Jacksonville team that has given up.

NFL Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns (-105)

Chubb hasn’t looked like himself yet since returning from injury but he’s also faced some stout run defenses. The Saints have allowed the most yards per carry to running backs this season. Chubb has all three of Cleveland’s goal-to-go carries since returning from injury and I like fading New Orleans coming off the loss to Atlanta. The Falcons moved the ball fine, but they missed three field goals and turned the ball over multiple times. The Saints aren’t good, they just faced an inefficient Falcons team last week.

NFL Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos (+155)

Sutton has been the focal point of the offense over the last three weeks. He’s seen target shares in Denver’s offense of 28.9%, 30.3% and 33.3% according to Warren Sharp Football. For the season, he now has eight targets in the end zone, which is double the next Bronco player.

The Falcons are coming off an ugly loss to the Saints in which they played a depleted New Orleans offense that did whatever it wanted to Atlanta’s secondary. The Falcons can’t rush the passer and thus, rookie Bo Nix should have plenty of time to find open receivers.