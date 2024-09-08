NFL Week 1 Predictions: Best Survivor Pool Selections

Tis the season for NFL survivor pools! With so much hype and uncertainty surrounding teams entering the season, Week 1 can be difficult to navigate for survivor pool players. Here are our best bets to keep you afloat in Week 1.

NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

The news surrounding the Bengals this week centers on the playing status of Ja’Marr Chase. He’s questionable for today’s game against the Patriots due to his offseason hold-in due to his desire for a new contract. He’s also reportedly dealing with an illness. We’ll know more about Chase’s availability in a couple of hours but for now, the assumption is that he’ll play.

The Bengals host the Patriots in Week 1. I firmly believe New England will hold the No. 1 overall pick next April. They won’t trade for it – they’ll earn it all on their own. I think this is one of the worst rosters in the NFL and rookie head coach Jerod Mayo is in for a long season. There’s no reason to believe the Patriots will roll into Cincinnati and pull off an outright upset as a 7.5-point underdog. The Bengals are your safest Survivor Pool option for Week 1.

If you’re concerned about the health status of Chase and want to avoid the Bengals, below are a few more options for Week 1.

NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool Pick: Los Angeles Chargers

Antonio Pearce did a remarkable job as the interim coach last year for the Raiders. He galvanized a team that had been fractured and he’s in the midst of rebuilding the Raiders’ culture. He deserved the full-time head-coaching position.

Do you feel a ‘but’ coming on? You should.

The Raiders’ offensive line is a mess and might wind up being one of the worst in the NFL. Did anyone watch Colorado last night in Lincoln, NE? Shedeur Sanders was constantly running for his life behind the Buffs’ horrendous O-line. It might not be that bad for Gardner Minshew today, but I expect a similar vibe.

You might sweat this one out, but the Chargers will be ready to play under Jim Harbaugh. They’ll run the ball, they’ll play great defense and they’ll get the win. Plus, it’s not as if you’ll look to use the Chargers much this season. Burning them early isn’t a bad idea.

NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool Pick: Seattle Seahawks

I know, I know – Bo Nix looked great in preseason. I don’t know how much stock you want to take in preseason action but at the very least, we know Sean Payton will work his magic. He’s a quarterback whisper and always has been. (Don’t knock him for not getting the most out of Russell Wilson; he actually did a fine job with what he had.)

That said, this is a tough opening matchup for the rookie signal-caller. First and foremost, Seattle is still an intimidating place to play. It’s not quite the same as when the “Legion of Boom” was patrolling the field, but it’s still a raucous environment.

Nix played a lot of his college ball in Eugene, OR so he’ll be somewhat used to the noise. Still, this is a tough spot for a rookie QB. New Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is known for his defensive game plans. He’ll have something cooked up for the rookie.