NFL ATS Prediction: Titans and the points are best bet 

The Tennessee Titans head to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday when Week 7’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Bills cover the 9-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Titans vs. Bills betting prediction.

The Tennessee Titans are 1-4 straight up and 1-4 against the spread this year. Their only win came against Miami, and their worst loss came against Indianapolis.

The Buffalo Bills are 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread this season. Their best win came against the Jets, and their worst loss came against the Texans.

Titans vs. Bills Matchup & Betting Odds

455 Tennessee Titans (+9) at 456 Buffalo Bills (-9); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 20, 2024

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV: CBS

Titans vs. Bills Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Bills when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but he’ll sit out against Buffalo. He has a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right (throwing) shoulder. Tennessee will start veteran backup Mason Rudolph at quarterback on Sunday. Rudolph took over for Levis in the team’s lone win against Miami on September 30th.

Tennessee backup running back Tyjae Spears will also sit out Sunday’s game. He’s nursing a hamstring injury. Spears has 114 rushing yards and 76 receiving yards in 5 games of action this year.

Buffalo Bills Daily Fantasy Spin

Bills backup running back Ray Davis (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Davis is third on the team in rushing with 172 yards this season. If he can’t go, Buffalo will likely elevate third-string running back Ty Johnson to the backup tailback role. Johnson has 14 carries for 76 yards this season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns while also running for 18 yards and a touchdown in his team’s Monday Night Football win over the Jets last weekend. Allen leads the NFL in QBR at 79.2 and has a perfect touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 10-0 this season.

Titans vs. Bills Betting Trends

Tennessee is 32-25-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

Tennessee is 23-20-3 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Buffalo is 7-8 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Buffalo is 3-4 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season.

Titans vs. Bills Betting Prediction:

The Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past few seasons. That means they are favored in almost every game. Therefore, their record against the spread largely comes down to how many points they win by. The Bills have been slightly below average as favorites over the past few seasons. Since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, Buffalo is 17-19-1 ATS as a favorite and 9-12 ATS as a home favorite.

The Bills have also struggled to keep the momentum rolling after victories from an against-the-spread perspective. Buffalo is 13-16 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

I know that Tennessee is starting Mason Rudolph in this game, but he played the bulk of the snaps in the only game the Titans have won this season. I like Tennessee to cover the big number on the road in this contest.

NFL Week 7 Titans vs. Bills Betting Prediction: TENNESSEE TITANS +9