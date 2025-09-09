NFL 2025: Buffalo Bills lay down an early marker on Week 1

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipated the start of the 2025 National Football League (NFL) season and the opening weekend lived up to expectations.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their title defence with a 24-20 victory over Dallas Cowboys in front of a sold-out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

NFL bettors have wagered heavily on the Eagles to win back-to-back Super Bowls and they will have been satisfied with the manner of the hard-fought victory.

Many fans spent the summer building up their bankroll playing games at a cryptocurrency casino before switching their attention to betting on the new NFL campaign.

The Eagles’ winning start will have given online gambling operators plenty to think about given the weight of support the team received in the ante-post market.

However, the Eagles’ hopes of winning another Super Bowl could be scuppered by a team who have a history of being ‘nearly men’ in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills reached four Super Bowls in the 1990s and were defeated on each occasion. They have never returned to the championship game since then.

While the Bills have been one of the top teams in the NFL in recent seasons, they have repeatedly come up short during the play-offs.

The Bills’ performance against Baltimore Ravens on Sunday highlighted how desperate they are to rewrite the narrative in the NFL.

The Ravens, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, held a 15-point lead with four minutes remaining. The Bills refused to admit defeat.

Last season’s MVP award winner Josh Allen demonstrated why many pundits think he is a good bet to retain the prize by turning the game on its head.

Allen hauled the Bills back from the brink, inspiring them to a 41-40 victory which sparked wild celebrations on and off the field in Buffalo.

He crowned the victory by overseeing a memorable nine-play, 66-yard drive over the final 86 seconds to set up Matt Prater’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.

Head coach Sean McDermott said: “Josh, he’s always been like that though. He wants the ball in key moments of the game.

“That’s what the great ones want – that’s their mindset. That’s what they want, that’s what they do. And he’s never out of it in his mind.”

The Bills are strongly fancied to claim top spot in AFC East for the sixth successive season, before embarking on what they hope will be a successful play-off run.

The Kansas City Chiefs will probably be the biggest threat to their hopes of progression. They have defeated the Bills in the play-offs four times in the past five years.

The Chiefs showed vulnerability in their season opener, slipping to a 27-21 defeat against Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Friday night.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions suffered a 27-13 defeat at Green Bay Packers, while Los Angeles Rams triumphed 14-9 against the Houston Texans.

NFL 2025 – Week 1 results