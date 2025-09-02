NFC Division Winners Prediction

Last year, the NFC had the most competitive division in football, with the Vikings winning 14 games but losing out on the division title to the Lions. At the same time, they have the NFC South division that has recently been won with a record under .500. One of my favorite yearly futures bets is to pick division winners. While some may be easier to predict than others, these are my selections for the 2025 NFC division champs:

NFC East Prediction: Eagles -140

The NFC East hasn’t had a back-to-back division champion since the Eagles won four straight from 2001 to 2004. This pattern says the Eagles won’t repeat as division champs this year, but I think they break the streak and go back-to-back. The Eagles have one of the best offensive and defensive lines in the league and return most of the same team that just blew out the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Commanders had a magical run during Jayden Daniels’s rookie season, but I think they will fall short to Philly again this year. The Cowboys continue to drag their feet in paying their stars, so it’s unclear if they will even have their best defensive player this season. As for the Giants, they could be starting a rookie quarterback in short order, which makes me confident they won’t be able to usurp the Eagles in 20025.

NFC West Prediction: Rams +200

One of the more unpredictable divisions this season is the NFC West. The Rams finished the season strong last year and were narrowly beaten by the Eagles in the playoffs. However, Matthew Stafford has been battling a back injury throughout training camp, with the team providing little update on his condition. The 49ers either make a Super Bowl run or they don’t make the playoffs. Last year, they missed the playoffs, so this could be the season with a Super Bowl run. I see the Seahawks as a dark horse to win the division, but the uncertainty around the offense and Sam Darnold doesn’t give me the confidence to choose them. As for the Cardinals, they feel destined for another sub-five-hundred season based on the current roster.

NFC North Prediction: Lions +160

The 2024 season ended in a winner-take-all division matchup between the Vikings and the Lions, with the Lions coming out on top. Canadian bettors expect more of the same this season with the Lions winning the division, but the Packers will be the team on their heels. If Jordan Love can find a full, healthy season, the Packers’ loaded offense could help them push the Lions for the division. The Vikings will have a first-year starter, so getting close to the 14-win season they had last year might be difficult. There are still questions about Caleb Williams in Chicago, although a new coaching staff has renewed optimism in the city, I still don’t believe they will be able to top the Lions for the division title.

NFC South Prediction: Panthers +475

This is a division that I believe three out of the four teams have a legitimate shot at winning. The team that I don’t think has any chance of winning the division title is the Saints. An aging roster and major QB concerns have the Saints as a favorite for the first pick in next year’s draft. Between the Bucs, the Panthers, and the Falcons, I think the Panthers will shock people this season and become the surprise NFC South champs. The Bucs were able to win the division last year with a 10-7 record. If the Panthers continue the upward trend they showed in the second half of last season, I think they can contend for and ultimately win the NFC South crown.