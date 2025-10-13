Monday Night Football Picks: Best Bets & Cross Game Parlay

Hot off the presses, Monday Night Football picks for both games – where the spreads and totals sit heading into kickoff, the public-betting temperature, our best bets, and a cross-game parlay that ties both matchups together.

Two MNF windows, two different profiles. Buffalo–Atlanta tightened to −3.5 with the total steady at 50 as both offenses lean into tempo indoors. Chicago–Washington pushed to Commanders −5 with the total up to 49.5, reflecting Washington’s rising early-down pass rate and Chicago’s volatile explosive-pass defense. Below: verified lines, public reads, our ATS/total plays, and a correlated cross-game parlay.

MNF odds snapshot

— Bills −5 (−110) / Falcons +5 (−110) — Total 50 — Moneyline: BUF −190 / ATL +170 Bills @ Falcons — Bills −3.5 (−105) / Falcons +3.5 (−115) — Total 50 — Moneyline: BUF −200 / ATL +170

— Bills −3.5 (−105) / Falcons +3.5 (−115) — Total 50 — Moneyline: BUF −200 / ATL +170 Bears @ Commanders — Commanders −2.5 (−110) / Bears +2.5 (−110) — Total 43 — Moneyline: WAS −140 / CHI +120

— Commanders −2.5 (−110) / Bears +2.5 (−110) — Total 43 — Moneyline: WAS −140 / CHI +120 Bears @ Commanders — Commanders −5 (−115) / Bears +5 (−105) — Total 49.5 — Moneyline: WAS −240 / CHI +200

Public betting — tickets & handle

Bills–Falcons: Tickets lean Buffalo at −3.5; handle more balanced with dog interest at +3.5/+4 if it flickers.

Tickets lean Buffalo at −3.5; handle more balanced with dog interest at +3.5/+4 if it flickers. Bears–Commanders: Majority tickets on Washington after the number crossed 3; some buyback shows on Chicago +5/+5.5.

Majority tickets on Washington after the number crossed 3; some buyback shows on Chicago +5/+5.5. Key numbers: 3 and 6 for sides; 49/50 on the Bears–Commanders total, 50 for Bills–Falcons.

MNF best bets — ATS & totals

Bills @ Falcons — Over 50

Why: Indoors pace + two offenses comfortable in quick game; explosive pass windows vs single-high create chunk chances.

Indoors pace + two offenses comfortable in quick game; explosive pass windows vs single-high create chunk chances. Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ 50; pass at 51 without OL/WR upgrades.

Bears @ Commanders — Commanders −5

Why: Washington trench edge and early-down pass rate stress Chicago’s back seven; WR room health supports sustained drives.

Washington trench edge and early-down pass rate stress Chicago’s back seven; WR room health supports sustained drives. Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −5; sell at −6 unless injury/inactives tilt strongly toward WAS.

Cross-game parlay (ties both MNF matchups)

🟪 Bills–Falcons Over 49.5 (alt)

🟪 Commanders −3.5 (alt)

Correlation: Indoor pace boosts BUF–ATL scoring while Washington’s pass rate and WR usage create paths to a one-score cover at reduced juice. Shop alt numbers across books for best price.

Trends & angles that matter

Alt totals around 49–50 have been key battlegrounds in dome games with two competent QBs.

When Washington’s early-down pass rate spikes, second-half pace and total plays rise.

Favorites in the −3.5 to −5.5 band show rapid buyback zones near 6; monitor for late tax.

