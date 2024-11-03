Lions vs. Packers Prediction: Can Detroit Cover on the Road?

The 6-1 Detroit Lions head to Lambeau Field to take on the 6-2 Packers. The Lions have won 5 straight since their loss to the Bucs. Green Bay has won 4 straight since their loss to the Vikings. They are 2.5 point home dogs and this Lions vs. Packers matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Green Bay Packers (+2.5) o/u 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 3, 2024

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Lions

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Detroit. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Detroit Lions

The Lions have been on a roll lately, winning their 5th straight game after embarrassing another opponent. This time it was the Titans that fell 52-14 to the Lions. Jared Goff didn’t have to do much, completing 12 of just 15 pass attempts for 85 yards. That did come with 3 touchdowns however. David Montgomery threw a touchdown pass as well on a trick play to Sam LaPorta. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown. The defense was not flawless despite 4 turnovers. Calvin Ridley had 10 receptions for 143 yards.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers won their 4th straight game when they went to Jacksonville and beat the Jaguars 30-27. Jordan Love completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards and an interception before leaving the game with an injury. Malik Willis took over and threw for 56 yards and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs had a good day on the ground taking 25 carries 127 yards for 2 touchdowns. The defense had an interception and a fumble recovery. Jordan Love suffered a groin injury early in the 2nd half against Jacksonville. He remains questionable but after two limited practices to end the week, he is expected to play on Sunday barring any setbacks.

Lions vs. Packers Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 4-3 in Detroit’s last 7 games

Green Bay is 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 4-3-1 in Green Bay’s last 8 games

Lions vs. Packers Prediction:

Take the Lions to cover the 2.5 points on the road. The weather in Green Bay on Sunday is about 50 degrees and a 100% chance of rain with about 15 mph winds. The Lions have looked very good this season with a 6-1 record. They have the best running back duo in the league with David Montgomery averaging 4.5 yards per carry for 7 touchdowns and Jahmyr Gibbs averaging 6.4 yards per carry for 6 touchdowns. On the other side, Josh Jacobs is likely to suit up, but is coming off of an ankle injury from last week. If the Packers were playing Malik Willis I would lean more towards them but Jordan Love playing through a groin injury doesn’t help the run game very much. The Packers center Josh Myers is also doubtful to play. I think the Lions run game will overpower the Packers and they come away with a win and cover.

Lions vs. Packers Prediction: Lions -2.5