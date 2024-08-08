Lions vs. Giants Preseason Prediction: Will Detroit cover?

The Lions vs. Giants matchup is one of two NFL preseason games Thursday night in the NFL. With the Giants listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 34.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Lions (+3.5) at New York Giants (-3.5); o/u 34.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: N/A

Lions vs. Giants: Public Bettors Backing Detroit

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Neal not ready to return to field

Giants HC Brian Daboll said OT Evan Neal (ankle) is “not ready” to return to the field. Neal is entering his third year in the league and has yet to live up to the potential that made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Presumably still rehabbing from an ankle injury that required surgery back in January, Neal was believed to be ready to return close to camp. Instead, he was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, and little has been said of when he may return to the field. When he does return, it’s possible Neal will be without a starting job after it was reported earlier that Jermaine Eluemunor would man the right tackle spot while Greg Van Roten slots in at right guard.

Gibbs focused on improving as receiver

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said Jahmyr Gibbs is focused on improving as a receiver this offseason. According to Gibbs, the team’s goal is to use him as a slot receiver in addition to running back. The second-year pro is well-renowned for his abilities as a pass-catcher. As a rookie, he caught 52 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown. He is hoping to expand on that role this upcoming season, which could spell wonders for fantasy managers. Gibbs finished as the RB8 in fantasy points per game (16.4) in PPR leagues last season but averaged 18.8 fantasy points per game in Weeks 7-18. While he’s still at risk of losing valuable goal-line touches to David Montgomery, his stand-alone value, even with Montgomery in the lineup, makes him an enticing pick in fantasy drafts.

Lions vs. Giants Betting Trends

Giants are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played on a Thursday when playing at home.

Lions are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played on a Thursday.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of NY Giants’ last 13 games played in August.

Lions are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

Lions vs. Giants Prediction:

When it comes to preseason betting, I stick with the teams that have better coaching and the more overall depth. That would be Detroit. The Lions are 25-8 against the spread in their last 33 games overall. They are 10-2 against the number in their last 12 road contests. Finally, the Lions are 18-6 at the betting window in their last 24 conference games.

Lions vs. Giants NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS +3.5