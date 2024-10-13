Lions vs. Cowboys: What’s the Best Bet?

The Detroit Lions head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sunday evening. Both teams have won 2 straight games. Detroit beat the Seahawks 42-29 before heading on their bye week. Dallas beat the Steelers 20-17 on Sunday Night Football last week. They will be 3 point home dogs this week and the Lions vs. Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Lions (-3) at Dallas Cowboys (+3) o/u 52.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 13, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Lions

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 72% of bets are on Detroit. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Detroit Lions

The Lions offense looked a bit off to start the season. But it was all systems go two weeks ago when they beat the Seahawks 42-29. Jared Goff was a perfect 18 for 18 throwing the ball for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs added 2 touchdowns on the ground and David Montgomery added 1 rushing touchdown and had a reception he took for 40 yards. The defense had an interception and 3 sacks on the day.

Dallas Cowboys

Despite battling injuries on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys pulled out a 20-17 win last week over the Steelers. Dak Prescott threw for 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Rico Dowdle continues to improve running the ball, taking 20 carries for 87 yards. Jalen Tolbert stepped up in place of Brandin Cooks and had 7 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. The defense is very beat up. DeMarcus Lawrence remains on IR. Micah Parsons will be out on Sunday. His replacement last week, Marshawn Kneeland, got hurt and was placed on IR. Eric Kendricks has been ruled out and Caelen Carson is currently questionable.

Lions vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games

The OVER is 14-7 in Detroit’s last 21 games

Dallas is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home against Detroit

The OVER is 7-2 in Dallas’ last 9 home games

Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction:

Take the Lions -3 on the road on Sunday. The offense got going in their last game, scoring 42 points on the Seahawks. Seattle was battling a lot of injuries on defense and so are the Cowboys. I don’t think the Cowboys defense will be able to stop the Lions today. Detroit is averaging 154 yards per game on the ground and 4.7 yards per rush attempt. Dallas has struggled against the run this season allowing 135 yards per game. David Montgomery just signed a new deal and should be ready to have a big day on Sunday. The Lions are coming off a bye and have had 2 weeks to figure out how they will slow down the Cowboys pass attack. Dallas has surprisingly struggled at home this season, losing both games.

Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction: Lions -3