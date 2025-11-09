Lions vs Commanders Predictions: Props & Parlay Bets Week 10

Lions vs Commanders Odds — Week 10
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Detroit Lions
|−8 (−110)
|49.5 (O −105 / U −115)
|−460
|Washington Commanders
|+8 (−110)
|49.5 (O −105 / U −115)
|+340
Lions vs Commanders — Predictions
Play 1: 2nd Quarter Lions −3.5 (−115) — Detroit’s passing script tends to spike after the opening series; isolating Q2 leverages their best offensive rhythm without duplicating the full-game spread.
Play 2: Anytime Touchdown — David Montgomery (+110) — Detroit’s red-zone run rate plus Montgomery’s goal-line role make this a clean, correlated angle at plus money.
Read our full Detroit vs Washington Betting Preview here.
Who is The Public Betting – Week 10
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Detroit Lions
|85%
|−1.5 (−110)
|−8 (−110)
|Washington Commanders
|15%
|+1.5 (−110)
|+8 (−110)
Market Read: Tickets are overwhelmingly on Detroit (~85%) and the spread climbed from −1.5 to −8. That’s strong agreement on the favorite rather than a pure public fade; unless sharp buyback hits +8.5/9, books look comfortable holding Detroit as a multi-score road chalk.
Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Lions vs Commanders — Anytime TD Parlay +686
Legs
- 2nd Quarter Lions −3.5 (−115)
- Anytime Touchdown — David Montgomery (+110)
- 1st Quarter Under 9.5 (EVEN)
Simplified payout (easy American-odds math):
Start $100 → win −115 returns about $187 total → roll on +110 returns about $393 total → roll on EVEN returns about $786 total (~$686 profit). Rounding varies by book and SGP rules may limit mixes.
Things to Know Before You Bet
- Detroit’s mid-quarter scripted passing tends to peak in Q2 — the reason for isolating that window.
- Montgomery remains the primary goal-line finisher; plus-money TD keeps the parlay efficient.
- We avoided duplicating the paired Odds article selections (Lions −8, Over 49.5) to keep this piece complementary.
How to Watch Lions vs Commanders
- 📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- ⏰ Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV: FOX
- 🏟 Venue: FedEx Field — Landover, MD
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.