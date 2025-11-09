Lions vs Commanders Predictions: Props & Parlay Bets Week 10

LANDOVER, MD — Detroit hits the road as a heavy favorite against a banged up Washington team in a late-window Week 10 matchup with playoff implications. The Lions vs Commanders odds board shows Lions −8 (−110) with a total of 49.5 (O −105 / U −115) Moneylines settled around DET −460 / WAS +340. Kickoff is set for Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Our Lions vs Commanders predictions focus on quarter betting and one player prop that pairs cleanly with the market read.

Lions vs Commanders Odds — Week 10

Team Spread Total ML Detroit Lions −8 (−110) 49.5 (O −105 / U −115) −460 Washington Commanders +8 (−110) 49.5 (O −105 / U −115) +340

Lions vs Commanders — Predictions

Play 1: 2nd Quarter Lions −3.5 (−115) — Detroit’s passing script tends to spike after the opening series; isolating Q2 leverages their best offensive rhythm without duplicating the full-game spread.

Play 2: Anytime Touchdown — David Montgomery (+110) — Detroit’s red-zone run rate plus Montgomery’s goal-line role make this a clean, correlated angle at plus money.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 10

Team % of Bets Open Current Detroit Lions 85% −1.5 (−110) −8 (−110) Washington Commanders 15% +1.5 (−110) +8 (−110)

Market Read: Tickets are overwhelmingly on Detroit (~85%) and the spread climbed from −1.5 to −8. That’s strong agreement on the favorite rather than a pure public fade; unless sharp buyback hits +8.5/9, books look comfortable holding Detroit as a multi-score road chalk.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Lions vs Commanders — Anytime TD Parlay +686

Legs

2nd Quarter Lions −3.5 (−115) Anytime Touchdown — David Montgomery (+110) 1st Quarter Under 9.5 (EVEN)

Simplified payout (easy American-odds math):

Start $100 → win −115 returns about $187 total → roll on +110 returns about $393 total → roll on EVEN returns about $786 total (~$686 profit). Rounding varies by book and SGP rules may limit mixes.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Detroit’s mid-quarter scripted passing tends to peak in Q2 — the reason for isolating that window.

Montgomery remains the primary goal-line finisher; plus-money TD keeps the parlay efficient.

We avoided duplicating the paired Odds article selections (Lions −8, Over 49.5) to keep this piece complementary.

How to Watch Lions vs Commanders

📅 Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: FedEx Field — Landover, MD

