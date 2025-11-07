Detroit vs Washington Picks — Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders
📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025
⏰ 4:25 p.m. ET
📺 FOX
🏟 FedEx Field (Landover, MD)
Detroit vs Washington Odds — Current
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|ML
|Detroit Lions
|–8 (–110)
|49.5 (O –105)
|–460
|Washington Commanders
|+8 (–110)
|49.5 (U –115)
|+340
Where the Game Will Be Won
Detroit’s offensive line sets a high floor, creating clean pockets and enabling explosive pass concepts off play-action. Washington’s path is pressure: if the front four can speed up reads and win early downs, the Commanders can force long fields and tighten the number. Red-zone execution and turnover margin loom large with a spread at a full possession plus.
Detroit vs Washington — Who Is the Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Detroit Lions
|85%
|+1.5 (–110)
|–8 (–110)
|Washington Commanders
|15%
|–1.5 (–110)
|+8 (–110)
Market Read: Heavy ticket share and a dramatic swing from Detroit +1.5 to –8 signal broad confidence in the favorite. If this touches –8.5/–9, expect some buy-back on Washington from value hunters. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Detroit vs Washington Prediction & Expert Pick
Detroit’s trench edge and explosive pass game travel. Washington’s best chance is shortening the game and stealing extra possessions, but sustained stops are hard to project. Pick: Lions –8 (–110). Lean: Over 49.5 (–105).
