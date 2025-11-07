Detroit vs Washington Picks — Odds & Predictions (Week 10)

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders

📅 Sunday, November 9, 2025

⏰ 4:25 p.m. ET

📺 FOX

🏟 FedEx Field (Landover, MD)

Detroit vs Washington Odds — Current

Team Spread Total ML Detroit Lions –8 (–110) 49.5 (O –105) –460 Washington Commanders +8 (–110) 49.5 (U –115) +340

Where the Game Will Be Won

Detroit’s offensive line sets a high floor, creating clean pockets and enabling explosive pass concepts off play-action. Washington’s path is pressure: if the front four can speed up reads and win early downs, the Commanders can force long fields and tighten the number. Red-zone execution and turnover margin loom large with a spread at a full possession plus.

Detroit vs Washington — Who Is the Public Betting?

Team % of Bets Open Current Detroit Lions 85% +1.5 (–110) –8 (–110) Washington Commanders 15% –1.5 (–110) +8 (–110)

Market Read: Heavy ticket share and a dramatic swing from Detroit +1.5 to –8 signal broad confidence in the favorite. If this touches –8.5/–9, expect some buy-back on Washington from value hunters. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Detroit vs Washington Prediction & Expert Pick

Detroit’s trench edge and explosive pass game travel. Washington’s best chance is shortening the game and stealing extra possessions, but sustained stops are hard to project. Pick: Lions –8 (–110). Lean: Over 49.5 (–105).

