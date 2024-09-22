Lions vs. Cardinals: Detroit Covers on the Road?

The Lions and Cardinals will square off on Sunday afternoon in Glendale Arizona. The Cardinals are coming into this one after a blowout win. The Lions enter Sunday after a tough loss. Despite that, the Lions will be 3 point favorites when this Lions vs. Cardinals matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Detroit Lions (-3) at Arizona Cardinals (+3) o/u 51.5

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 22, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Arizona. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona lost their first game of the season 34-28 to the Buffalo Bills. 1st round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. had just 1 reception for 4 yards on 3 targets. Last week was a different story for Harrison as he had 4 receptions for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Cardinals 41-10 win over the LA Rams. Running back James Conner had a day himself rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown. The defense had 5 sacks on the day against a very beat up Rams offensive line.

Detroit Lions

The Lions escaped their first game of the season with a win after the Rams took them to overtime. There is when David Montgomery took over the game, marching down the field for an eventual game winning touchdown. Detroit took on the Buccaneers in their second home game to kick off the season. Jared Goff would go on to throw 55 times in the 20-16 loss. He completed 34 of them for 307 yards but also had 2 interceptions. Montgomery was held to 35 rushing yards but Gibbs added 84 yards. The Lions had 5 sacks in the game, with Aidan Hutchinson accounting for 4.5 of them. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield completed 12 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception. The Lions held the run game to just 70 yards.

Lions vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

Detroit is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

The OVER is 15-7 in Detroit’s last 22 games

Arizona is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 8-1 in Arizona’s last 9 home games

Lions vs. Cardinals Prediction:

I am going to roll with the Lions laying 3 on the road. Detroit has been very unimpressive to kick off this season. They let the Rams take them to overtime before running the ball down their throat, and then they struggled with turnovers and moving the ball against the Buccaneers. Goff should not be throwing the ball 55 times. Time to get back to the Lions offense. Get the run game going and work off of that. As for the defense, if Marvin Harrison was a surprise before, he sure isn’t anymore after what he did to the Rams. I imagine the Lions will have a plan to slow him down.

Lions vs. Cardinals Prediction: Lions -3