Lions vs Bengals Odds – DET −10.5, Our Best Bet is Under 49.5

Opening and current Lions vs Bengals odds, how the public is leaning, key roster notes, weather outlook, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell thresholds.

The Lions vs Bengals odds have Detroit a double-digit favorite at −10.5 with the total set at 49.5. Joe Burrow’s injury absence looms over Cincinnati, forcing backup play against one of the NFL’s top offenses. As bettors pile onto Detroit, oddsmakers are holding firm at the key number, leaving value decisions tight. For live updates, hit our NFL odds board and see our public betting chart for consensus splits.

Lions vs. Bengals Game info & TV

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Location: Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

Paycor Stadium — Cincinnati, OH Network: FOX

Lions vs Bengals odds — opening vs. current

Opening (market consensus): Lions −10.5, Total 49.5

Current (consensus today): Lions −10.5, Total 49.5, Moneyline: Lions −550 / Bengals +400

Movement: Minor flirtation with −11 at some shops; total remains stable with balanced action.

Public betting — tickets & market read

Tickets (spread): Heavy majority on Lions −10.5.

Heavy majority on Lions −10.5. Market read: Lions backers rush at −10; Bengals buy signals could show if +11 or better returns.

Injury & roster notes

Bengals: Burrow ruled out; offense must rely on backup QB and check-down targets to RBs.

Burrow ruled out; offense must rely on backup QB and check-down targets to RBs. Lions: WR corps intact; OL trending healthy, boosting confidence in protection and run game.

WR corps intact; OL trending healthy, boosting confidence in protection and run game. Impact: Absence of Burrow reshapes expectations; Detroit’s pass rush and efficiency are decisive.

Weather (Cincinnati)

Kickoff outlook: Mild and clear; no weather impact expected on pace or scoring.

Trends that matter

Detroit laying double digits on the road is rare; historical covers lean toward efficiency edges.

Cincinnati struggles vs strong pass rushes, magnifying turnover potential.

Totals near 49.5 are sensitive; game script depends heavily on Bengals’ ability to sustain drives.

Expert pick & best bets for Lions vs Bengals odds

ATS: Lean Lions −10.5 (buy ≤ −10.5; avoid at −11.5). Gap in QB play tilts coverage toward Detroit.

Lean (buy ≤ −10.5; avoid at −11.5). Gap in QB play tilts coverage toward Detroit. Total: Lean Under 49.5 (buy ≤ 49.5; pass below 48). Blowout script could suppress 4Q scoring.

Lean (buy ≤ 49.5; pass below 48). Blowout script could suppress 4Q scoring. Prop look: Lions team total Over 29.5; Bengals RB receptions Over as a safety net for the backup QB.

Final checklist: confirm inactives, re-check Lions vs Bengals odds around key numbers, and watch for late ticket surges before kickoff.

