Jets vs. Vikings NFL Prediction: Which team will win in London?

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings both head to London to face each other on Sunday when Week 5’s slate begins at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network. Can the Jets cover the 2.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Keep reading for our Jets vs. Vikings betting prediction.

The New York Jets are 2-2 straight up and 2-2 against the spread this year. Their best win came against Tennessee and their worst loss came against Denver.

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 straight up and 4-0 against the spread this season. Their best win came against San Francisco and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Jets vs. Vikings Matchup & Betting Odds

451 New York Jets (+2.5) vs. 452 Minnesota Vikings (-2.5); o/u 40.5

9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, October 6, 2024

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: NFL Network

Jets vs. Vikings Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets starting middle linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful for Sunday’s game with a toe injury. He has recorded 12 total tackles in 2 games of action for New York this year.

New York starting right tackle Morgan Moses will sit out Sunday’s contest with a knee injury. The Jets will likely use rookie first-rounder Olu Fashanu at right tackle with Moses out of the lineup.

Jets defensive tackle Leki Fotu was taken off injured reserve and had his practice window opened this week. Despite that, he’s not fully recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered in August. He was originally listed as doubtful, but was downgraded to out and won’t suit up this weekend.

Minnesota Vikings Daily Fantasy Spin

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will miss Sunday’s contest with a knee injury. Hockenson hasn’t suited up this season, but he had 95 catches for 960 yards and 5 touchdowns last year. In Hockenson’s place, Minnesota will likely use Johnny Mundt as the starting tight end with Josh Oliver backing him up.

Jets vs. Vikings Betting Trends

New York is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 17-11-1 straight up against the Vikings in his career.

Minnesota is 0-1 ATS in neutral-site games since 2018.

Minnesota is 23-29-3 ATS after a win since the start of the 2018 season.

Jets vs. Vikings Betting Prediction:

This game has all the makings of a New York upset. Minnesota is 4-0 straight up and 4-0 against the spread. The public is hammering the Vikings this week, and people are floating Sam Darnold’s name for MVP. The public likely isn’t factoring in Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers’ propensity to beat the Vikings.

In 29 starts against Minnesota, Rodgers has won 17 of those contests outright. He’s tied with Brett Favre for the most wins against the Vikings in a career. Rodgers has also thrown for 7,157 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions against Minnesota throughout his career. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers is 30-20 ATS as an underdog in his career. This is a prime spot for the Jets, and I like them to cover the number against the Vikings in London on Sunday morning.

NFL Week 5 Jets vs. Vikings Prediction: NEW YORK JETS +2.5