Jets vs. Titans NFL Prediction: Can New York Earn First Win?

The New York Jets head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when Week 2’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jets cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Jets vs. Titans betting prediction.

The New York Jets are 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this year. They lost to San Francisco last week, and have yet to win a game this season.

The Tennessee Titans are 0-1 straight up and 0-1 against the spread this season. They lost to Chicago last weekend, and are winless this year.

Jets vs. Titans Matchup & Betting Odds

279 New York Jets (-3.5) at 280 Tennessee Titans (+3.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 15, 2024

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Jets vs. Titans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Titans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) and defensive end Michael Clemons (triceps) are both listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Titans. Clemons is listed as the team’s starting right defensive end while Reed is listed as the team’s starting right cornerback.

New York defensive end Haason Reddick (contract dispute), linebacker Zaire Barnes (ankle) and guard Wes Schweitzer (hand) will all miss Sunday’s clash with the Titans. The Jets are reportedly exploring trade packages for Reddick while Barnes and Schweitzer were both placed on injured reserve this week.

Tennessee Titans Daily Fantasy Spin

Titans running back Tony Pollard got a lot of work in his team’s 24-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday. In that game, the former Cowboy had 16 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Pollard also caught 3 passes for 12 yards. He figures to get 10+ carries again on Sunday.

Tennessee wide receiver Calvin Ridley was a factor in the passing game last weekend. In his club’s loss to the Bears, Ridley recorded 3 receptions for 50 yards. The Alabama alum caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns as a member of the Jaguars last year.

Jets vs. Titans Betting Trends

New York is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Tennessee.

The under is 10-8 in New York’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 12-6 in Tennessee’s games since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 42-49-8 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2012 season.

Jets vs. Titans Betting Prediction:

The Jets lost to the 49ers on Monday Night Football last weekend by a score of 32-19. There’s no shame in that, as San Francisco is one of the best teams in the league. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers only threw for 167 yards in the defeat, but he’s still finding his footing and getting acclimated to his new skill position group. The Niners’ defense is also one of the best in the NFL. The Titans’ defense without head coach Mike Vrabel won’t pose as much of a challenge to Rodgers and the Jets’ offense.

Tennessee blew a 17-0 lead to Chicago last weekend. The Titans allowed a blocked punt return for a touchdown and an ugly interception return for a touchdown. Those miscues caused Tennessee to ultimately lose a winnable game 24-17. Titans QB Will Levis threw 2 interceptions and lost a fumble against the Bears last weekend. The Jets’ defense is better than Chicago’s defense, so I could see Levis running into some trouble again on Sunday. In a slight contrarian play, I’m laying the points with the Jets on the road in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 2 Jets vs. Titans Prediction: NEW YORK JETS -3.5