Jets vs. Patriots Prediction: Can Jets pull out of tailspin?

The New York Jets head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Patriots cover the 7-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Jets vs. Patriots betting prediction.

The New York Jets are 2-5 straight up and 2-5 against the spread this year. Their best win came against New England, and their worst loss came against Denver.

The New England Patriots are 1-6 straight up and 1-5-1 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Cincinnati, and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

Jets vs. Patriots Matchup & Betting Odds

277 New York Jets (-7) at 278 New England Patriots (+7); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Jets vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

Jets starting free safety Tony Adams (hamstring), reserve tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen), starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), starting strong safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), and reserve guard Xavier Newman (neck) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

New York starting wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful to play this weekend due to a chest injury. Lazard is second on the team with 412 receiving yards this season.

Jets starting right tackle Morgan Moses is questionable for Sunday’s road tilt with the Pats due to a knee injury.

New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

Patriots starting right guard Layden Robinson (ankle) and starting wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (concussion) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

New England safety Brenden Schooler (illness), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), left tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle), defensive end Keion White (ankle), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) are all officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s home clash with New York’s AFC team. Lowe, Dugger, White, and Takitaki are all listed as starters on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The under is 13-10-1 in New York’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 13-11 in New England’s games since the start of last season.

New England is 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

New England is 4-11-1 ATS when playing a team on equal rest since the start of last season.

Jets vs. Patriots Betting Prediction:

The Patriots have been bad against the number over the past year and a half. Since the start of last season, New England is 4-13 ATS after a loss, an NFL-worst 1-8-2 ATS as the home team, 5-12-2 ATS as an underdog, and 6-10-1 ATS in conference games. The Pats are in a bad spot, playing against a Jets team that desperately needs a win on Sunday.

New York is close to having a good record. The Jets lost 3 games by a total of 10 points before getting blown out by Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football last weekend. They get to play a Pats team that is arguably the worst team in the NFL this weekend. The Patriots’ defense is 24th in opponent passing yards per game, 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt, 23rd in opponent average passer rating, and 25th in opponent average completion percentage. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers torched New England for 281 passing yards and 2 scores in Week 3 of this season. I can see him having another standout game again on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Jets on the road in Foxborough.

NFL Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots Betting Prediction: NEW YORK JETS -7