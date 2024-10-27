Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    Jets vs. Patriots Prediction: Can Jets pull out of tailspin?

    Alex BeckerBy
    Jets vs. Patriots

    The New York Jets head to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots on Sunday when Week 8’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Patriots cover the 7-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Jets vs. Patriots betting prediction.

    The New York Jets are 2-5 straight up and 2-5 against the spread this year. Their best win came against New England, and their worst loss came against Denver.

    The New England Patriots are 1-6 straight up and 1-5-1 against the spread this season. Their only win came against Cincinnati, and their worst loss came against Jacksonville.

    Jets vs. Patriots Matchup & Betting Odds

    277 New York Jets (-7) at 278 New England Patriots (+7); o/u 40.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 27, 2024

    Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

    TV: CBS

    Jets vs. Patriots Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Jets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Jets starting free safety Tony Adams (hamstring), reserve tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen), starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), starting strong safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), and reserve guard Xavier Newman (neck) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

    New York starting wide receiver Allen Lazard is doubtful to play this weekend due to a chest injury. Lazard is second on the team with 412 receiving yards this season. 

    Jets starting right tackle Morgan Moses is questionable for Sunday’s road tilt with the Pats due to a knee injury. 

    New England Patriots Daily Fantasy Spin

    Patriots starting right guard Layden Robinson (ankle) and starting wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (concussion) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

    New England safety Brenden Schooler (illness), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), left tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle), defensive end Keion White (ankle), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) are all officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s home clash with New York’s AFC team. Lowe, Dugger, White, and Takitaki are all listed as starters on the team’s unofficial depth chart.  

    The under is 13-10-1 in New York’s games since the start of last season.

    The under is 13-11 in New England’s games since the start of last season.

    New England is 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

    New England is 4-11-1 ATS when playing a team on equal rest since the start of last season.

    Jets vs. Patriots Betting Prediction:

    The Patriots have been bad against the number over the past year and a half. Since the start of last season, New England is 4-13 ATS after a loss, an NFL-worst 1-8-2 ATS as the home team, 5-12-2 ATS as an underdog, and 6-10-1 ATS in conference games. The Pats are in a bad spot, playing against a Jets team that desperately needs a win on Sunday.

    New York is close to having a good record. The Jets lost 3 games by a total of 10 points before getting blown out by Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football last weekend. They get to play a Pats team that is arguably the worst team in the NFL this weekend. The Patriots’ defense is 24th in opponent passing yards per game, 25th in opponent yards per pass attempt, 23rd in opponent average passer rating, and 25th in opponent average completion percentage. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers torched New England for 281 passing yards and 2 scores in Week 3 of this season. I can see him having another standout game again on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Jets on the road in Foxborough. 

    NFL Week 8 Jets vs. Patriots Betting Prediction: NEW YORK JETS -7

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com