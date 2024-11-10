Jets vs. Cardinals Prediction: Is the Total too Low?

The New York Jets got back in the win column after a win on Thursday Night Football and will look to ride the momentum into this week when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. New York is now 3-6 on the season. Arizona has won 3 straight and enter Sunday with a 5-4 record. Arizona is a 2 point home dog with the total sitting at 46. This Jets vs. Cardinals game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Jets (-2) at Arizona Cardinals (+2) o/u 46

4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cardinals

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Arizona. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Jets

The Jets lost 5 straight games before finding a 21-13 win over Houston last Thursday night. Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns. Breece Hall ran for 74 yards on 15 carries. Davante Adams had 7 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Garrett Wilson had 9 receptions for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns. The defense had 8 sacks against a very poor Texans O line. Joe Mixon was explosive in the first half but was shut down by the Jets defense in the 2nd half.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are hot right now, winning 3 straight games, with the latest being a dominant 29-9 win over the Chicago Bears. Kyler Murray completed just 13 passes for 154 yards and only rushed for 6 yards. James Conner had 18 carries for 107 yards. Emari Demercado had a 53 yard touchdown run as time expired in the first half. Trey Benson had a touchdown on the ground. Even Trey McBride found the end zone with a 2 yard rush. Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison both lost fumbles. On defense, the Cardinals had 6 sacks and didn’t allow a touchdown, but also didn’t force any turnovers.

Jets vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

New York is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Arizona

The OVER is 4-4-1 in New York’s last 9 games

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Arizona’s last 6 games against the Jets

Jets vs. Cardinals Prediction:

Take the over 46 points in this game on Sunday. The Cardinals have scored 28 and 29 points in their last two games. The Jets defense looked really good against the Texans, but Houston has a poor offensive line, a QB that doesn’t run the ball well, and was missing top WR options. They still allowed over 100 yards to Joe Mixon on the ground and WR3 Tank Dell had 126 yards on the day. Prior to that, the Jets gave up 25 points to New England and 37 points to Pittsburgh. The Cardinals have a very mobile QB in Murray and some strong receivers. They are also averaging 5.3 yards per rush attempt, which is 2nd in the NFL. On the other side, the Jets offense looked to have gotten going against Houston, with Wilson and Adams both reaching 90 yards and combining for 3 touchdowns. Arizona struggles against the pass allowing 228 yards per game, which is 24th in the NFL. They are also 2nd worst in the NFL in opponent 3rd down conversion percentage at 48%. Both teams will find success moving the ball and this matchup will go over.

Jets vs. Cardinals Prediction: Over 46