Jets vs. 49ers Week 1 Prediction: Will Niners cover spread?

The first Monday Night Football game of the NFL season will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Field in Santa Clara, CA. Will San Francisco cover in tonight’s Jets vs. 49ers primetime clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Jets (+3.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5); o/u 43.5

Levi’s Field, Santa Clara, CA

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 0, 2024

TV: ESPN

Jets vs. 49ers: Public Bettors Backing New York

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Jets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

No Reddick for Jets on Monday night

Jets HC Robert Saleh said it would “be fair” to say Hasson Reddick won’t play in the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. Diana Russini reported that Reddick is a long shot to play and Saleh confirms that report here. She added that she was told Reddick is operating with the “mindset that he will die on this sword.” Reddick initially wanted a new contract from the Eagles and the Jets traded for him anyway despite seemingly no intention of giving him a new deal. Reddick hasn’t appeared at the Jets’ facility for OTAs, mandatory minicamp, training camp or practice this week. Now that Reddick’s holdout will extend into the regular season, the question becomes when will it end.

Growing confidence that CMC will play

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed confidence in Christian McCaffrey (calf) playing in Week 1 against the Jets. Per Garafolo, McCaffrey is expected to see a full complement of snaps. He did not that the team will be keeping a close eye on McCaffrey for obvious reasons. It’s possible backup Jordan Mason sees a few more snaps than usual, but fantasy managers shouldn’t be worried about their superstar running back. McCaffrey was listed as questionable for this game after practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week. He still ranks as the top FLEX option for Week 1. Mason is a strong stash for fantasy rosters that can afford to burn a spot on the bench.

Jets vs. 49ers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Jets’ last 6 games when playing San Francisco

San Francisco is 21-4 SU in its last 25 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games when playing NY Jets

Jets vs. 49ers Prediction:

Take San Francisco. I know a lot of pundits are fired up about the Jets this season, but I’m skeptical. The last time we saw Aaron Rodgers suit up, he tore his Achilles’ tendon after just four snaps in Week 1 last season. The last time we saw him play well was three years ago in Green Bay. Because his final season with the Packers was one of the worst of his career. He wasn’t good in the red zone, he struggled in big games and his mobility was deteriorating. How well does anyone believe he’ll play now that he’s older and dealing with a restructured ankle? No thanks.

Granted, the Jets do have an excellent defense. I’ll give them that, but Kyle Shanahan also knows the defense well because he used to employ Robert Saleh as his defensive coordinator. He’ll know how and when to attack the Jets, not to mention how and when to fool Saleh. I think the 49ers are underrated in this spot.

Jets vs. 49ers NFL Prediction: San Francisco 49ers -3.5