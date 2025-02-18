Jets Say Goodbye to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers came to the New York Jets with big dreams. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he joined the Jets in 2023, hoping to bring another Super Bowl to the team. Fans were excited. Even Rodgers talked about how the team’s only championship trophy looked lonely.

Rodgers had a great career before coming to New York. He threw 503 touchdown passes, ranking fifth in NFL history. He also passed for 62,952 yards, putting him seventh all-time. During his only full season with the Jets, he played 17 games, threw for 3,897 yards, and had 28 touchdown passes. Those numbers were the third-best for a single season in Jets history.

But his time with the Jets didn’t go as planned. Four plays into his first game, he tore his Achilles tendon. Just like that, his season was over. He tried to make a comeback and even practiced late in the year but never returned to the field. The Jets ended with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs again.

The Jets Move in a New Direction

The team recently told Rodgers they won’t be bringing him back. Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey met with him to break the news. They thanked him for his time with the team and said they wanted to be clear about their plans.

Rodgers still has one year left on his contract, worth $37.5 million. But none of that money is guaranteed. If the Jets release him after June 1, they can spread out a $49 million dead money charge over two years. That would help their salary cap situation, but it also means Rodgers wouldn’t officially be off the team until the league’s new year begins in March.

What Comes Next for the Jets?

With Rodgers gone, the Jets are starting fresh. They will have a new quarterback, a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, and a new general manager in Darren Mougey. The team also hired Tanner Engstrand as their offensive coordinator and revamped most of their coaching staff.

Their quarterback roster includes veteran Tyrod Taylor, rookie Jordan Travis, a fifth-round pick from Florida State but missed his first year due to injury, and Adrian Martinez, who signed a futures contract in January. While they have options, they may still look for another quarterback in free agency or with the seventh overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Rodgers was supposed to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl. Instead, the offense struggled, and the defense couldn’t maintain its dominance. The disappointing season cost former head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas their jobs. Now, under new leadership, the team is focused on rebuilding and finding the right pieces to compete again.

Final Thoughts

Rodgers hasn’t said if he will play next season. If he does, he will likely want to join a team that can win right away. At 41, he’s already had a long career, and injuries have slowed him down. He also missed some time with a hamstring injury last season.

Some fans will always wonder what could have been. His last game with the Jets was a great one, where he threw four touchdowns in a win over Miami. It was a reminder of the player he used to be. But now, both Rodgers and the Jets are moving on.

The team hopes to finally get back to winning. Rodgers will decide if he still wants to chase one more championship. Either way, his time in New York is over.