Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NFL Articles

    Jaguars vs. Texans NFL Prediction: Can Jags earn first win?

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Jaguars vs. Texans

    The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday when Week 4’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jaguars cover the 6-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Jaguars vs. Texans betting prediction.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3 straight up and 1-2 against the spread this year. Their worst loss came against Cleveland in Week 2 and they have yet to win a game this season.

    The Houston Texans are 2-1 straight up and 0-2-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Indianapolis and their only loss came against Minnesota.

    Jaguars vs. Texans Matchup & Betting Odds

    267 Jacksonville Jaguars (+6) at 268 Houston Texans (-6); o/u 44.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: CBS

    Jaguars vs. Texans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

    Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (foot), and tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) will all sit out Sunday’s game against the Texans. Savage is listed as the team’s starting nickel back while Engram is listed as the team’s starting tight end on the depth chart.

    Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee), cornerback Jarrian Jones (shoulder), and wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Davis has 8 catches for 123 yards this season and Lloyd is tied for second on the team with 21 total tackles this year.

    Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

    Texans running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), safety Jimmie Ward (groin), and wide receiver Tank Dell (chest) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s home date with the Jaguars. Pierce is listed as the team’s second-string running back and Dell is listed as the club’s starting slot receiver.

    Houston starting running back Joe Mixon (ankle) was seen at practice on Friday and will carry the questionable tag into Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville. Mixon has 184 rushing yards and a touchdown in 2 games of action for the Texans this year. Texans starting right defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

    Jacksonville is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Houston.

    Jacksonville is 4-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

    Houston is 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

    Houston is 29-34-2 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2017 season.

    Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Prediction:

    The public is out on Jacksonville. This is likely because the Jaguars lost winnable games to the Dolphins and Browns in Weeks 1 and 2. Then Jacksonville proceeded to get blown out 47-10 by the Bills on Monday Night Football this past week. Jacksonville has talent on their roster, and their head coach, Doug Pederson, has won a Super Bowl.

    There’s also the fact that the Jaguars have been solid when playing within their division over the past few years. Since the start of the 2020 season, Jacksonville is 13-11 ATS in AFC South games. If you go back further, the Jaguars are 31-27-2 ATS in division games since the start of the 2014 season. That’s the 10th-best record in the NFL over that span. I’m going to fade the public and take the Jaguars and the points on the road in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

    NFL Week 4 Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +6 

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com