Jaguars vs. Texans NFL Prediction: Can Jags earn first win?

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday when Week 4’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can the Jaguars cover the 6-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Jaguars vs. Texans betting prediction.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3 straight up and 1-2 against the spread this year. Their worst loss came against Cleveland in Week 2 and they have yet to win a game this season.

The Houston Texans are 2-1 straight up and 0-2-1 against the spread this season. Their best win came against Indianapolis and their only loss came against Minnesota.

Jaguars vs. Texans Matchup & Betting Odds

267 Jacksonville Jaguars (+6) at 268 Houston Texans (-6); o/u 44.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 29, 2024

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Jaguars vs. Texans Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Jaguars Daily Fantasy Spin

Jaguars safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps), linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (foot), and tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) will all sit out Sunday’s game against the Texans. Savage is listed as the team’s starting nickel back while Engram is listed as the team’s starting tight end on the depth chart.

Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee), cornerback Jarrian Jones (shoulder), and wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder) are all officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Davis has 8 catches for 123 yards this season and Lloyd is tied for second on the team with 21 total tackles this year.

Houston Texans Daily Fantasy Spin

Texans running back Dameon Pierce (hamstring), safety Jimmie Ward (groin), and wide receiver Tank Dell (chest) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s home date with the Jaguars. Pierce is listed as the team’s second-string running back and Dell is listed as the club’s starting slot receiver.

Houston starting running back Joe Mixon (ankle) was seen at practice on Friday and will carry the questionable tag into Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville. Mixon has 184 rushing yards and a touchdown in 2 games of action for the Texans this year. Texans starting right defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Houston.

Jacksonville is 4-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Houston is 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Houston is 29-34-2 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2017 season.

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Prediction:

The public is out on Jacksonville. This is likely because the Jaguars lost winnable games to the Dolphins and Browns in Weeks 1 and 2. Then Jacksonville proceeded to get blown out 47-10 by the Bills on Monday Night Football this past week. Jacksonville has talent on their roster, and their head coach, Doug Pederson, has won a Super Bowl.

There’s also the fact that the Jaguars have been solid when playing within their division over the past few years. Since the start of the 2020 season, Jacksonville is 13-11 ATS in AFC South games. If you go back further, the Jaguars are 31-27-2 ATS in division games since the start of the 2014 season. That’s the 10th-best record in the NFL over that span. I’m going to fade the public and take the Jaguars and the points on the road in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

NFL Week 4 Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +6